It was once said that universities were like giants: their heads are in the clouds of academia and their feet are firmly planted in the territory they come from. In hindsight, this could also be the way to get in touch with an older part of future studies, linked to the exploration that began in the 1960s and carried forward as an evolution and in part diaspora from the current of anthropological studies.

In Houston, the school of anthropology and social sciences has a strong foundation, dating back to the postwar years. And there is half a century of research and teaching, of reflection on methodology, which was done within the Master of Science in Foresight created in the seventies. It is a research based on modular techniques, which can be integrated with different methods according to the particular type of study: questionnaires, focus, interviews, workshop scenario. It depends on the objectives to understand what the method is and to which cases it applies.

“I became a futurist with the Academy, during university – she says Alexandra Whittington, during a Whatsapp connection between Buenos Aires and Houston, Texas – because I studied futurism as a student. It’s not very common, especially in my generation. I was studying anthropology and began to get involved in the future when my professor, who was part of the World Futurist Society, which no longer exists but was the largest organization of futurists for about sixty years, attended one of the conferences which were organized every summer. They were very rich conferences, attended by a lot of very great personalities: one for all is Richard Buckminster Fuller. When my professor returned he summoned us and said: this is a truly fascinating field of study. That semester he taught us a course on this subject and I fell in love. Fifteen years later I found myself teaching the same course he taught».

Alexandra Whittington graduated with her master’s degree in Foresight in 2003 and started working as a futurist consulting while continuing her university career: she taught from 2010 to 2022 and recently moved to consulting for TCS, Tata Consultancy Services. His work is centered on forecasting analysis built starting from the intersections between emerging technologies, social changes and global trends. His working method was built through academic work at the University of Houston where has developed its experience in the scenario planningnell’trend analysis (trends and megatrends) and inhorizon scanning (all methods and exercises typical of futures studies).

«Futurism and anthropology are an excellent match: anthropology studies the human species, how it survives, what are the future developments of the population. From this point of view it is a perfect marriage with futurism: we are interested in human species and its long-term survival as a species. A survival that occurs through adaptation: new technologies, new organized systems, new inventions, religions, societies. How we adapt to the world defines our possible futures».

Ethnographic Futurism to integrate anthropology and futurism

There have been very important anthropologists who in the United States have worked on the construction of research on the future: the field of work, in cultural anthropology, is that of research on theEthnographic Futurism. It is the way to integrate futurism into anthropology as did Robert B. Textor, for example, in the 1960s. A thread between social sciences and future studies. In short, as far as the university is concerned, the anchor to the head in the clouds of the future is that offered by social methodologies and cultural anthropologycombined with the tradition of studies of the University of Houston school.

«When I met futurism together with cultural anthropology I thought it was a unique match. It was a chance to study life and ways of life of the future. Today, future studies has become an ever more generous field of ideas».

As a futurist, Alexandra Whittington is committed to promote a more equitable and sustainable future. She believes technology can be a powerful force for positive change, but only if it is developed and used with a strong sense of social responsibility. Through her work, Whittington aims to «inspire and empower individuals and organizations to take an active role in shaping the future they wish to see».

He adds: “I think there are many possible futures for the company. One of the tasks of futurism is to keep people optimistic about the idea of ​​the future because our very existence says that the future is worth seeing. We have to embrace the role of optimist and positive force to carry forward the idea of ​​a better future. And in addition to this we must not neglect our role as educators: for me, who have been a teacher for many years, things have changed relatively little by moving to the private sector where I still do a lot of education for the future. That is, how to think more deeply about the future, what are the signs that need to be read and other similar things. It is a form of infotainmentif you like: it entertains but at the same time informs».

Alexandra Whittington’s work is related to one modular and flexible methodology which however is part of a wider system of abstractions and formalizations of methods. Systematic knowledge of the sector is the basis of scientific work but also of university research.

«The work of the futurists is always based on scanning: this is a technique that is used by futurists who follow different techniques, but remains at the base. L’horizion scanning – in my case – it is for see the indicators of the changing society: let’s scan the digital horizon, the social internet, blogs and videos, to look for ideas and get suggestions on what is happening and be able to make forecasts both from the point of view of research than consultancy or creativity. Basically you have to find signals and make sense of them for our audiencebe it made by students, by customers, by companies”.

At the basis of Alexandra Whittington’s work there is also the imprinting of the university she attended and where she taught: «After almost 50 years we have a long tradition of research in this area. We have a modular approach so that we can adapt and integrate the research methodology to different objectives».

Who are futurists and what do they do?

There has been a change in the future study. And that change came from the discontinuity brought about by the pandemic, above all. Of all the elements that mark our present time (local wars, economic crises, internal and international geopolitical conflicts, neo-protectionism, blockades and fragmentation of the world supply chain) the pandemic has been the most important element.

«The pandemic has been the catalyst that got us thinking as a society and made us focus more on the future. The unexpected event for most people it also opened society’s eyes to who futurists are and what they can do for the common good. Usually we futurists are more aware of what can happen: we are the specialized experts and good at understanding these things. The shock of the pandemic has led people and institutions to ask themselves: who is capable of understanding what is happening and explaining it to us? This has raised our profile tremendously and the importance of what we do. Now many more people have realized that they can study the future. Not to predict, but simply to anticipate what might happen with the aim of being prepared. From this point of view, the pandemic was the event that gave us perspective on the idea of ​​being prepared for the future».

Today this step is increasingly visible especially in the corporate world. Where positions and award-winning fields of study dealing with futurism are introduced. In Europe, the first studies relating to a new figure and a new activity that is being created in companies are beginning: “corporate foresight”. René Rohrbeck of Aarhus University in Denmark and Menes Etingue Kum of the University of Munich wrote the only recent research on the topic, developed a model for determining a company’s level of future readiness.

«I see more and more companies looking for people who are experts in the future: positions such as foresight director, to make predictions, to work in this area. It is a signal that we are paying more and more attention to this type of thing. We are opening doors for this type of work. I study “Corporate foresight and its impact on firm performance: A longitudinal analysis” is the first of this type and is excellent because it relates the forecast to the business, ie with the increase in turnover in the face of a series of strategic activities. It’s similar to what I do with TCB from a consultancy point of view. With one important observation: il “corporate foresight” is something different from that of the futurist consultant or the futurist scholar. It is more vertical, it has its focus on the particular sector of that particular company. But the boundaries between the sectors are vanishing, the language is common and working towards it is more or less always very similar, only parts of the ecosystems are changing».

There is no future without diversity and inclusion

Finally, inclusiveness and diversity. It would not only be right but not even possible to carry on a conversation about the future, academia, consultancy, without touching on topics like these.

«Past, present and future are plural words: they are multiple because they are all on different layers. I think the futurist’s job is to push for what he believes is important. Unlike an anthropologist, who does an objective study where he doesn’t get emotionally involved, I chose this job because I want to be involved, I have an opinion and I know what is right and wrong. I don’t want to pretend to be completely objective. I confirm that I am a person with a point of view and that I see a future where there will be an opportunity for everyone, where everyone can develop their personal potential, in a more just and richer society, abundant for all”.

Alexandra Whittington conclude:

«It is utopian but I think we have to keep this as a direction: having a vision of the future and sharing it with other people is important because people need other visions e you have to be ready to have conversations about the visions that compete to define the future. Especially now that many voices are joining the conversation: once they were predominantly Western, male, white, often American voices. Today there are more women, more diversity, there are movements that are growing a lot like AfroFuturism or other Asian voices (Philippines, Japan) from Australia and Latin America that have become very important. We are becoming different and the future becomes more and more positive because we have more perspective and more interests. We futurists have become a global community revolving around the idea of ​​understanding, changing and shaping the future. And this makes me feel positive and optimistic».

