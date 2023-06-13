Algae as a means of combating climate change

Algae are currently being touted by a wave of startups as a promising solution to climate change. Why? They are able to sequester carbon for hundreds of years, provide food for the world‘s population, contribute biomass for new types of fuels, and reduce greenhouse gases because feeding them algae allows cows to live burp-free. Nevertheless, scientists warn of possible hasty mass production.

According to National Geographic, an innovative experiment is currently underway in Iceland to test the effectiveness of algae in fighting climate change. In the next few months, millions of algae-covered buoys “about the size of basketballs” are to be thrown into the sea. They were designed to sink to the sea floor, where the carbon they contain “remains sequestered for at least 800 years”.

Running Tide, which operates at the Portland Fish Pier in Maine, is behind the experiment. The company was founded by Marty Odlin, a fourth generation engineer and commercial fisherman. About 15 years ago, Odlin is said to have heard a lecture by the physicist Klaus Lackner, who spread the idea of ​​removing carbon from the atmosphere. After that he decided to put this idea into practice.

How algae protect the environment

A recent assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change basically supports the idea. The panel estimates that by 2050 we will not only need to cut emissions, but also remove and store about ten gigatons of CO2 a year from the atmosphere, and double that by the end of the century. There are currently algae farms around the world covering an area of ​​about 2,000 square kilometers.

The benefits seem obvious: Algae actually have the ability to absorb atmospheric carbon, reduce methane emissions from cattle, provide feedstock for biofuels, and help feed the world‘s population. Runnung Tide is part of a new generation of startups that see algae as a comprehensive solution to climate change. Other companies are also planning to dump algae in the oceans to remove carbon from the atmosphere. Some startups also want to replace carbon-intensive materials such as soy, fertilizer, plastic and petroleum with algae-based alternatives.

The British company Brilliant Planet collected 11 million euros last year to build the algae plantation on the Moroccan coast. With the facility, Brilliant Planet aims to capture carbon on a “gigaton scale”. The company relies on the growth of microalgae in specially built ponds off the coast of Morocco. The water comes from the ocean and the CO2 is extracted from the surrounding air. The energy required, for example for pumps, is obtained from nearby wind farms. Adam Taylor, CEO of Brilliant Planet, emphasizes that nature-based solutions to combat climate change are typically the most scalable and cost-effective. Artificial solutions like direct air capture, while easy to verify, are prohibitively expensive due to the high energy, chemical and fresh water requirements, Taylor said.

Don’t rejoice too soon

Unfortunately, the real solution turns out to be more complex than it first appears. Indeed, if algae are to serve as an effective means of combating climate change, the industry would need to grow significantly. However, there are concerns from scientists, small farmers and environmental groups who believe that one should not rush into action before fundamental scientific, ecological, regulatory and ethical questions are answered.

Specifically, Kristen Davis, professor of civil and environmental engineering and earth system sciences at the University of California Irvine, emphasizes that science does not yet have enough knowledge to actually confirm whether using algae is a good idea. Speaking to National Geographic, she explains that climate change is worsening and people are panicking, but this must not mean that the use of algae-based carbon removal measures is not considered as a solution without sufficient scientific evidence. It warns of environmental damage or distraction from more effective strategies. She herself was part of a team that recently looked at the costs and potential climate benefits of algae. The researchers concluded that dumping seaweed for carbon sequestration is much more expensive than alternatively using cultured seaweed to replace high-emission foods like soy, according to her. Davis explains that the amounts of algae people are discussing are not realistic, at least not in the near future.

bond is short-lived

Using seaweed to sequester carbon would be an interesting approach, but if it actually worked in practice. Algae forests, which cover an area of ​​about two million square kilometers, can absorb as much carbon as the Amazon rainforest. However, much of this binding is said to be short-lived, as the stored carbon is released again when the algae is harvested, eaten by animals, or washed ashore.

However, the tide model offers a solution, at least in theory, where the fixed carbon sinks to the depths of the seafloor, where it remains in cold temperatures and darkness for hundreds of years, slowly degrading. However, it is challenging to closely follow the fate of the bound carbon. Odlin, who is in charge of the Running Tide experiment, admits that his project is proving to be difficult, as nothing similar has ever been implemented. So it remains to be seen how the algae fight against climate change will continue.