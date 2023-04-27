Home » Algorithmic Solidarity: Colonialism in Algorithms
Technology

Algorithmic Solidarity: Colonialism in Algorithms

by admin

At this point I would like to recommend a workshop in Berlin. Its promising title is “Algorithmic Solidarity: Can Colonialism Be Coded in Algorithms?”

The workshop is hosted by eeefff, an emerging artist collective from Belarus. You will delve into the recently leaked source code of the largest IT corporation that is very close to the Russian government. The source codes of the company “Yandex” were copied in July 2022 and published on the Internet on January 25, 2023. The size of the leak is 44.71 gigabytes.

Artist duo eeefff propose reading the code together, delving into the following areas: coded ownership of territories, accidents, patterns of digital colonialism, coded violence, fairy tales about oil, conditions, and more.

eeefff will prepare a code search tool and lead the session. “Algorithmic Solidarity” looks at the infrastructures of coloniality and the infrastructures of solidarity that oppose them. Specifically, it is about infrastructural time, algorithmic abstractions and bodies.

The workshop will take place on April 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the nGbK, Oranienstraße 25, Berlin 10999, event room, 1st floor.

See also  DJI has updated the handheld gimbal RS 3 Mini for SLR cameras, which is designed for quasi-professional shooting- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

You may also like

H2Scout Toyota launches hydrogen platform

Equipped with SD7+ Gen 2! POCO F5 will...

Carnegie University develops screen technology that uses liquid...

Bluetooth speakers at Stiftung Warentest: The test winners...

Probably the most expensive ever! It is rumored...

The 7RYMS iRAY DW30 wireless microphone review, great...

Acer releases PREDATOR ORION X — ITX kit,...

Anker Powerhouse 767 buy cheap from 2199€ (04/2023)

Intel graphics card has one more big brand!...

Does Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Still Place?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy