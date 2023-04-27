Algorithmic Solidarity: Colonialism in Algorithms

At this point I would like to recommend a workshop in Berlin. Its promising title is “Algorithmic Solidarity: Can Colonialism Be Coded in Algorithms?”

The workshop is hosted by eeefff, an emerging artist collective from Belarus. You will delve into the recently leaked source code of the largest IT corporation that is very close to the Russian government. The source codes of the company “Yandex” were copied in July 2022 and published on the Internet on January 25, 2023. The size of the leak is 44.71 gigabytes.

Artist duo eeefff propose reading the code together, delving into the following areas: coded ownership of territories, accidents, patterns of digital colonialism, coded violence, fairy tales about oil, conditions, and more.

eeefff will prepare a code search tool and lead the session. “Algorithmic Solidarity” looks at the infrastructures of coloniality and the infrastructures of solidarity that oppose them. Specifically, it is about infrastructural time, algorithmic abstractions and bodies.

The workshop will take place on April 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the nGbK, Oranienstraße 25, Berlin 10999, event room, 1st floor.