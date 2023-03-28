Home Technology Alibaba plans to split into six companies




Among other things, the areas for online trading and cloud business will be independent in the future, the technology giant announced on Tuesday.

The Chinese Amazon rival Alibaba wants to split into six companies. Among other things, the areas for online trading and cloud business will be independent in the future, the technology giant announced on Tuesday. Earlier, the Bloomberg news agency reported on the plans, adding that the new companies would explore the possibility of IPOs or other forms of raising capital. Alibaba stocks listed in the US rose 3 percent premarket.

(Reuters)

