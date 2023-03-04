“Alice of Spades ~Wonderful White World~” Traditional Chinese version of the game promotional video
“Alice of Spades ~Wonderful White World~” Traditional Chinese version game opening animation
theme song information
One head song “Wonderful Wonder World ~ Spade “White World” ~”
-
Vocals: Hisano
-
Lyricist: May Attack
-
Composer: Ju
Ending theme “Roulette”
-
Vocals: Hisano
-
Lyricist/Composer: Mari
Singer Introduction－Hisano（ヒサノ）
A singer-songwriter born in Tokyo, who has sung the theme songs of many works such as “Alice in the Country of Red Heart” and “Magician and Master”.
game introduction
This is obviously a world like a fairy tale, but it is also an incredible country where a mad hatter is a mafia, and it is not uncommon for a gun battle to occur.
The story background of this work is “Spades Country”, and there are four territories in the country – the White Territory, the Black Territory, the Mad Hatter’s mansion and the station.
However, the country is at war and it is dangerous to go anywhere.
Under such circumstances, the practical and pragmatic heroine——Alice,
After she was rescued from drowning in a lake, she lost all memory.
Needless to say, the person she met for the first time, she couldn’t even recall who she was supposed to be friends with and what kind of situation she was in.
Those people who should be meeting for the first time, but who feel a little nostalgic and feel important, and someone who was forgotten by her…
Although I feel that there is something wrong with accepting amnesia and this out-of-the-ordinary daily life,
But Alice is still in this country full of unknown time, slowly establishing new relationships with people.
In a world where common sense is useless, the heroine, the realist,
Is it possible to talk about a serious love——
Product Information
-
Game Name: Alice of Spades ~Wonderful White World~
-
Developer: IDEA FACTORY
-
Publisher: Game Source Entertainment
-
Game type: female to love adventure
-
Corresponding platform: Nintendo Switch
-
Release date: March 30, 2023
-
Suggested selling price: Regular version: HKD 418 / NTD 1790
Limited Edition HKD 718 / NTD 2990
-
Game Rating: Supplementary Level 15
-
Game subtitles: Traditional Chinese
© 2023 IDEA FACTORY All Rights Reserved. Licensed to and Published by Game Source Entertainment.