Game Source Entertainment (GSE) cooperates with Idea Factory’s otome game brand “Otomate”, and the otome love adventure game “Alice of Spades ~Wonderful White World ~” is scheduled to be launched on March 30. Traditional Chinese version of Nintendo Switch Asia , today is the first to release the promotional video and opening animation of the traditional Chinese version of the game, and at the same time bring information about the theme song. And it is scheduled to release the introduction videos of each territory of “Spades Country” on the GSE YouTube channel from March 4th (Saturday).

“Alice of Spades ~Wonderful White World~” Traditional Chinese version of the game promotional video

“Alice of Spades ~Wonderful White World~” Traditional Chinese version game opening animation

theme song information

One head song “Wonderful Wonder World ~ Spade “White World” ~”

Vocals: Hisano

Lyricist: May Attack

Composer: Ju

Ending theme “Roulette”

Vocals: Hisano

Lyricist/Composer: Mari

Singer Introduction－Hisano（ヒサノ）

A singer-songwriter born in Tokyo, who has sung the theme songs of many works such as “Alice in the Country of Red Heart” and “Magician and Master”.

game introduction

This is obviously a world like a fairy tale, but it is also an incredible country where a mad hatter is a mafia, and it is not uncommon for a gun battle to occur.

The story background of this work is “Spades Country”, and there are four territories in the country – the White Territory, the Black Territory, the Mad Hatter’s mansion and the station.

However, the country is at war and it is dangerous to go anywhere.

Under such circumstances, the practical and pragmatic heroine——Alice,

After she was rescued from drowning in a lake, she lost all memory.

Needless to say, the person she met for the first time, she couldn’t even recall who she was supposed to be friends with and what kind of situation she was in.

Those people who should be meeting for the first time, but who feel a little nostalgic and feel important, and someone who was forgotten by her…

Although I feel that there is something wrong with accepting amnesia and this out-of-the-ordinary daily life,

But Alice is still in this country full of unknown time, slowly establishing new relationships with people.

In a world where common sense is useless, the heroine, the realist,

Is it possible to talk about a serious love——

Product Information

Game Name: Alice of Spades ~Wonderful White World~

Developer: IDEA FACTORY

Publisher: Game Source Entertainment

Game type: female to love adventure

Corresponding platform: Nintendo Switch

Release date: March 30, 2023

Suggested selling price: Regular version: HKD 418 / NTD 1790

Limited Edition HKD 718 / NTD 2990

Game Rating: Supplementary Level 15

Game subtitles: Traditional Chinese

© 2023 IDEA FACTORY All Rights Reserved. Licensed to and Published by Game Source Entertainment.