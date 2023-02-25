Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced today (24th) that it has cooperated with the Otome game brand “Otomate” of the famous Japanese game company “Idea Factory” to launch the well-known Otome work “Alice of Spades ~Wonderful White World ~” Nintendo The Traditional Chinese version of Switch Asia is scheduled to be officially released on March 30, 2023.

In the traditional Chinese version of “Alice of Spades~Wonderful White World ~”, players can play all the content of “Common Line” and experience this work that continues the worldview of the QuinRose Alice series. According to the official statement, the game data and progress created in the trial version can be inherited to the official version released on March 30, so that players can continue to play the plot after the game.

Opening date for download: March 2, 2023 (Thursday)

Download platform: Nintendo eShop

Trial version content:

The Nintendo Switch console is connected to the Internet. Go to the “Nintendo eShop” page. Enter “Alice of Spades ~Wonderful White World~” in the search bar, or find “Alice of Spades ~Wonderful White World~” in the “Trial Version” category, and download it on the product page.

game introduction

This is obviously a world like a fairy tale, but it is also an incredible country where a mad hatter is a mafia, and it is not uncommon for a gun battle to occur.

The story background of this work is “Spades Country”, and there are four territories in the country – the White Territory, the Black Territory, the Mad Hatter’s mansion and the station.

However, the country is at war and it is dangerous to go anywhere.

Under such circumstances, the practical and pragmatic heroine——Alice,

After she was rescued from drowning in a lake, she lost all memory.

Needless to say, the person she met for the first time, she couldn’t even recall who she was supposed to be friends with and what kind of situation she was in.

Those people who should be meeting for the first time, but who feel a little nostalgic and feel important, and someone who was forgotten by her…

Although I feel that there is something wrong with accepting amnesia and this out-of-the-ordinary daily life,

But Alice is still in this country full of unknown time, slowly establishing new relationships with people.

In a world where common sense is useless, the heroine, the realist,

Is it possible to talk about a serious love——

Product Information