The Webb Space Telescope just took a clear and beautiful picture of the well-known “Steven’s Quintet” a while ago. Recently, new observations paid special attention to the consequences of an alien galaxy invading the Stephen’s Quintet, and found that it caused a shock wave several times larger than the Milky Way in the universe. rippling.

Stephan’s Quintet is a group of 5 visually visible galaxies, 4 of which belong to the same compact group of galaxies, and 1 of which is so far away that it just happens to be in the frame.

Recently, the Webb Space Telescope cooperated with the Atacama Large Millimeter and Submillimeter Array (ALMA) to observe the galaxy NGC 7318b’s invasion of the Stephen Quintet Galaxy at a speed of 800 kilometers per second. Huge multiple shock waves, and start a “factory” of cold and warm molecular cycles between galaxy groups.

Astronomers also found that the interstellar medium between Stephen’s Quintet is not uniform, and that the huge gas cloud in the Field 6 region is breaking up into a less dense mist of warm gas and repeating the cycle.

This “circulation” of hydrogen gas is not the only strange phenomenon caused by the shock wave. The team also found 2 clouds of cold gas connected by a stream of warm molecular hydrogen in an area called Field 5, one of which was bullet-shaped and passed through the The filaments form ring structures.

The region called Field 4 seems the most “normal”, where there is not much turbulence, only the collapse of hydrogen gas triggers the formation of a disk of matter, and the team believes that this region may start to form a small dwarf galaxy.

These new observations are of great significance to the theoretical model of cosmic turbulence. Future spectroscopic observations will track the movement of gas through the Doppler effect, analyze the moving speed and temperature of warm gas, and determine how the gas is cooled or heated by the shock wave.

(First image source: NASA)

