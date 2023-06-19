Aliens: Dark Descent Review – Gamereactor

Aliens: Dark Descent is a pretty good idea to begin with. Takes the intense Aliens license (note the important “s” at the end, emphasizing that it’s the more action-oriented corner of the expansive universe), and combines it with an isometric strategic perspective. Yes, this gives you a bigger strategic overview, but it also emphasizes the paranoia that comes with guiding yourself and your team through a xeno-infested environment – you can see more, but you’re also more nervous about when things can go from Control becomes very, really, really bad.

Developer Tindalos has mastered the art of delivering advanced yet manageable simulations with their two Battlefleet Gothic: Armada games, but it’s a much tighter, denser and more complex spaceship than managing a giant fleet of spaceships in Star Wars. Fragile settings. Only with Colonial Marines, your odds are pretty low, to say the least.

Dark Descent is an original story, in the sense that the game narratively does not act, explain, or exist as an extension of existing events. The massive space station orbiting the planet Lethe is mysteriously taken over by Xenomorphs, a spaceship carrying the Colonial Marines is shot down and crashes on the planet’s surface, you control Mako Hayes and Jonas Harper as they both try to figure out how this outbreak started and The dark forces behind it. It would be a shame to reveal more, but let’s just say the story and characters aren’t completely useless, but certainly won’t open up new narrative ground for this universe. Some may be pleased that Ridley Scott’s philosophical roots especially come from Prometheus, but Cameron Aliens’ charming self-awareness is also notable by its absence . The story, and the developing relationship between the two main characters, exists mostly as a glorified backdrop for more tactical action, and while a few mid-scenes try to introduce drama here and there, it fails quickly. It’s not a disaster, but is it particularly exciting? No. . .

I don’t know about you, but after the first trailer, I thought we were talking about a turn-based, grid-based structure similar to Firaxis’ XCOM games, but that’s not Aliens: Dark Descent at all. In fact, it’s an all-out action game from an isometric perspective, and you can control up to five individual units by moving them from one location to another. This is much more intuitive on a mouse, as far as I know you can’t just move them with the analog sticks on a controller or with the WASD keys on a keyboard. As they move, you can light your team’s torches in different directions, place turrets, or make other strategic choices. They also shoot while moving.

This basically means you’re a sort of tactical high command, observing the battle from a more appropriate isometric perspective, and then systematically moving your team through each lane. You can always use slow motion to tie together tactical decisions and watch the results unfold, but the idea of ​​Dark Descent’s game loop is that you issue the orders rather than being the one pulling the trigger.

There are many strategic options on the battlefield. You can weld doors behind you to prevent ambushes, set up the aforementioned turrets, or use fire to guide enemies into bottlenecks. You can issue individual orders to specific team members and see satisfactory results, and overall, there is no lack of strategic tools – quite the opposite. But at the same time, it can be a bit much, especially for those of you who end up playing the game on a console, because of the quick, snappy movements and tactical decisions that need to be made instantly, and if you don’t have a mouse and keyboard handy, the controls And layouts usually prevent you from doing this. After playing on PC, I started with the controller and quickly gave up.

The excitement is there, though, and when you’re not looking down at a ravenous Xeno through a scope, that’s a feat in itself, but when your team walks through a dark abandoned base and sees the familiar When the event flashes, it works like any other solid Alien story – suspense at its best.

While Aliens: Dark Descent isn’t XCOM, it’s clear that Firaxis’ games have been a major source of inspiration. Between missions, you return to the crashed Otago ship, upgrade your unit’s equipment, send the relevant soldier to the medic, and take a closer look at the next available mission. It’s a great way to get your hands on things and allow you to invest more in the units you currently own. However, it also means that losing them is especially painful, because just like in XCOM, there is permadeath.

The main complaint is that while the various systems work, and there’s enough connective tissue between loops to make the experience cohesive, and sometimes effective, it lacks a bit of good old-fashioned flair. All the parts of a really good Alien game are here, but not all missions have the aforementioned excitement, and the game’s graphics capabilities are very limited, with cutscenes involving faces that should move and feel real pain in particular.

Also, the actual formula cannot be considered from beginning to end. Of course, you get excited the first few times the Colonial Marines team scans the environment with their eyes on the Motion Tracker in the lower right corner, but as one mission ensues, despite having to maintain pressure levels, resources, and use various tactics and abilities Passed through unscathed, but it got monotonous after a while.

However, that shouldn’t stop me from applauding Tindalos for putting together an experience full of great ideas and solid systems. Aliens: Dark Descent was a great idea in the first place, and there’s undoubtedly talent behind it, though it’s a clear example of how a potential sequel could optimize, improve production values, and perhaps approach each mission more critically to ensure critical variety Sex would be ideal.