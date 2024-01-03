Alienware m18 in the test, monstrous CPU performance in an exceptional case

The Alienware m18 is one of the largest gaming notebooks currently on the market! And by that I mean both the dimensions of the notebook, with an 18 inch display it is huge, but also the technology.

This currently offers high-end Intel CPUs of the 13th generation as well as Nvidia GPUs up to the RTX 4090!

WOW!

Let’s take a look at how good and powerful the Alienware m18 really is!

At this point, many thanks to Dell/Alienware for loaning us the m18 for this test.

Alienware m18 im Test

The Alienware m18 is a colossus! We have an 18-inch display, which is already very large, but as is usual with Alienware, the notebook still protrudes a little over the back of the display.

At 410.3 x 319.9 x 26.7 mm, this is not tiny even for an 18-inch device. However, the m18 doesn’t seem too bulky or huge.

At 4 kg, this is not a notebook that you would want to take with you to school, university or work every day, but transporting it from A to B within the apartment is no problem.

I also think the Alienware design is great! Alienware notebooks clearly stand out from the crowd. The m18 also has a rather eye-catching design, with a good bit of RGB lighting.

However, Alienware still manages to look high-quality. So it doesn’t just look like an exaggerated plastic bomber, but rather exudes a high-quality gamer look.

The workmanship and feel are also world class! The Alienware m18 feels very valuable and simply appears to be solidly built. The Alienware m18 is clearly one of the most valuable gaming notebooks on the market!

The notebook’s connections are also neat.

Links:

1x 2.5 Gbit LAN port 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 5 Gbit 1x headset port

Right:

1x USB C 3.2 Gen 1 5 Gbit

Rear:

2x USB C Thunderbolt 4 40 Gbit

1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 5 Gbit

1x HDMI 2.1

1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x SD Karten Slot

1x DC Eingang

Effectively we have 3x USB A and 3x USB C. Two of the USB-C ports rely on Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40 Gbit, great!

Unfortunately, the other ports are only 5 Gbit ports (USB 3.2 Gen 1) but I don’t want to complain about that too loudly.

There are further plus points for the 2.5 Gbit LAN port and the SD card slot.

The included power supply is quite massive at 330W, but this also applies to the dimensions.

Technical data of the test system

Alienware m18

18 Zoll Display, 2560 x 1600 Pixel, 165 Hz

Intel Core i9 13900HX

NVIDIA RTX 4090

32GB RAM 4800 mhz

1TB SSD

the display

The Alienware m18 has an 18-inch display. Dell/Alienware currently offers two options here:

18 inches, 2560 x 1600 pixels, 165 Hz 18 inches. 1920 x 1200 pixels, 480 Hz

Both display options should offer 100 DCI-P3 color space, so they should look reasonable.

But unless you’re a professional eSpolter, go for the 2560 x 1600 pixel, 165 Hz panel. On 18 inches there is already a clear difference between Full HD and 2K.

2K resolution with 165 Hz is great! This even in eSports games. 480 Hz on the Full HD panel is of course wild, but I think it’s unnecessary for 99.9% of all gamers or the higher resolution is simply the better choice.

Purely subjectively, the 2K display looks good to very good! The sharpness is good, colors appear strong and clear, and the brightness and contrast also look good.

This is certainly not the best display I’ve seen in my life, but it’s among the best I’ve seen in a gaming notebook to date.

This is even good enough for photo and video editing on a semi-professional scale. An assessment which is also supported by the measured values.

The color gamut here is an excellent 100% sRGB, 88% AdobeRGB and 99% DCI-P3.

The factory calibration is also very good. So yes, the Alienware m18 is definitely usable for “content creation”!

The maximum brightness in the test was 334 cd/m², which is sufficient.

network

The Killer AX1690i is used as the WLAN card in the m18, i.e. an Intel WLAN card.

Killer AX1690i

Wi-Fi 6E

2.4, 5, 6 GHz (160MHz)

2×2

bis zu 2402 Mbit

This is currently one of the best WLAN cards that you can use in a notebook.

Dell/Alienware didn’t skimp on the LAN card either. Here we have a 2.5 Gbit LAN port with the Killer E3100G chipset.

Keyboard

Dell/Alienware can make very good keyboards. The Alienware m18 also has a very good keyboard!

Aside from the RGB lighting, we have a good normal keyboard with a number pad. But this is not a bad thing. I’m not a fan of most “gaming keyboards” that you can sometimes find on gaming notebooks.

A good normal chiclet-style keyboard like this is great for gaming as well as typing.

The keyboard deck is wonderfully stable and the pressure point is nice and stable and “crisp”.

I would rate the keyboard with an A-.

The trackpad is also quite classic, without a separate button. This is perfect, a good trackpad.

speaker

Gaming notebooks and speakers are two things that somehow don’t really come together.

For reasons I don’t understand, 90% of all gaming notebooks have poor or mediocre speakers, while the “ultrabooks” of all Dell XPS, Apple MacBooks, etc. outdo each other when it comes to speakers from year to year.

The Alienware m18’s speakers are also mediocre. These are very loud (well above average) and also relatively clear and clean. However, the sound quality is below that of an Apple MacBook Pro 13.

Loud, clear, but a bit thin. So the speakers are okay (there are a lot worse here), but also clearly better.

Performance

Dell loaned me the Alienware m18 in a fairly high-end version.

Intel Core i9 13900HX

NVIDIA RTX 4090

32GB RAM 4800 mhz

The Intel Core i9 13900HX is a modern 24 core processor, with 8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, which can clock at up to 5.4 GHz.

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is, I think, a known quantity. This is without question the most powerful notebook graphics card currently on the market.

Alternatively, Dell also offers the Alienware m18 with RTX 4060, 4070 or 4080. From a price/performance perspective, the RTX 4070 is probably the “best” choice.

But let’s take a look at the high-end configuration, first in a few benchmarks.

In terms of CPU performance, the Alienware m18 literally outclasses the competition! Frankly, I was a bit surprised here by how much faster the Intel Core i9 13900HX is even compared to the Ryzen 9 7940HS.

How come? Alienware is a bit crazy and has increased the TDP extremely high, meaning the maximum power consumption of the CPU!

Under constant CPU full load we have a power consumption in the range of 100-140W! Normal would be 55W, sometimes even just 35W.

Due to the higher power supply, the Intel Core i9 13900HX can clock significantly higher than would actually be usual. That’s why we have such outstanding CPU performance.

Gaming

But let’s also take a look at the performance in “real” games.

2K AVG Min

Total War Warhammer III

108

83

Tiny Tinas Wonderland

138

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

128

65

Hogwarts Legacy (Hogsmeade ohne RT)

82

35

Hogwarts Legacy (Hogsmeade mit Ultra RT)

53

30

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Smaragdhain)

127

62

Assassins Creed Odyssey

104

19

Cyberpoint 2077 (Ultra)

105

34

Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultra RT)

93

32

Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultra RT, ohen DLSS)

45

31

There are no big surprises here. In most games, the notebook easily manages 100 FPS+ at the highest quality and 2K resolution.

Of course, e-sports games etc. would easily exceed the 165 Hz of the display.

Only Cyberpunk 2077 with Ultra settings, Ultra Raytracing and without DLSS “only” manages 45 FPS, which is already very impressive.

SSD

The SSD in the Alienware m18 can vary a bit, even if you choose a 1TB NVME SSD like I did here.

The Micron 3400, a high-end NVME SSD, was installed in the Alienware m18 in this test.

For me this reached 6385 MB/s reading and 4942 MB/s writing. This relies on the Micron, 176 Layer (RG NAND Generation 2) NAND and is therefore a good SSD.

Battery life

The battery life of the Alienware m18 is certainly secondary. But at least we have a battery with 97 Wh, which corresponds to the usual maximum.

In practice, we get around 2-3 hours for office/media applications, depending on whether the keyboard lighting is on or not, how bright the display is set, etc.

2-3 hours isn’t a fantastic value, but it’s enough to briefly use the notebook on the bed.

Conclusion

The Alienware m18 is a fantastic notebook! Especially if you have this in front of you in a high-end version, as was the case in the test.

Intel Core i9 13900HX + Nvidia RTX 4090 is of course a guarantee for fantastic performance, especially with such high TDP values! So you can expect practically 100 FPS+ at full quality and 2K resolution in all games. Here and there a game may fall a little below this limit (Hogwarts Legacy, for example) but the notebook has more than enough performance for now and for the next few years, even with RayTracing.

You can hardly get more performance in a notebook than the Alienware m18!

The notebook is also excellent apart from the CPU and GPU. Alienware’s build quality is top notch. Of course, at 18 inches we already have an absolute battleship (4 kg), but this is also reflected in the general workmanship quality and massiveness.

In terms of feel, Alienware notebooks are pretty much the best you can get.

The notebook’s keyboard and trackpad are also good! Good enough to write long texts too.

The display, on the other hand, is very well chosen for a gaming notebook with a 2K resolution and 165Hz. This looks very good! 100% sRGB, 88% AdobeRGB and 99% DCI-P3 color space and good calibration, making it even suitable for photo and video editing.

The speakers are perhaps a bit poor, not the worst I’ve heard so far, but not the best either.

The fan noise is also not low, but it is also far from the loudest gaming notebook I have ever had in my hands.

The bottom line is that the Alienware m18 is an absolute top notebook with, if you pay the price, outstanding hardware, display and a great case. Just keep in mind this is a very large and “massive” notebook. It’s portable to a certain extent, but less so for daily transport.

