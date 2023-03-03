Alienware has announced its new peripherals that will double the number of products they offer.

In an announcement press release from Vincent Tucker, senior director of Alienware Peripherals, it was revealed that the company will be producing two headsets, a keyboard and a mouse.

The AW720H will be a dual-mode wireless gaming headset. It features an adjustable suspension headband, memory foam earcups, 40mm high-resolution drivers with Dolby Atmos, and an AI noise-canceling boom mic. There are controls for adjusting the volume on the earphones, and the earphones can be connected via a 2.4GHz USB-C wireless connection or a 3.5mm wired connection. It has up to 30 hours of battery life and fast charging that can last up to 6 hours of use after 15 minutes of charging.

The AW520H has many of the same features as the AW720H, but its purely wired counterpart.

For the first time ever, Alienware has produced a wireless gaming keyboard. The AW920K features CHERRY MX Red switches, PBT dual-lens keycaps, anti-ghosting, AlienFX RGB lighting, and N-key rollover. Additionally, it features rocker switches and dials that can be programmed via the Alienware Command Center to control music and volume. It has “tri-mode” connectivity, which means it can connect via a 2.6GHz wireless USB-C dongle, Bluetooth 5.1, or a wired USB connection. The AW920K also has up to 42 hours of battery life when connected via a USB-C dongle, and up to 46 hours when connected via Bluetooth 5.1.

Alienware’s new AW620M wireless gaming mouse features Alienware edge sensor technology, a magnetic L/R keypad, a top-placed DPI slider, and a textured grip area. It’s full-sized and designed for right-handed gaming, so it’s the only asymmetrical mouse the company currently offers. The AW620M features up to 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS and 50G maximum acceleration. It connects via a 2.4GHz wireless dongle or a wired connection, and has a battery life of up to 140 hours, with fast-charging for 10 hours of battery life from a 5-minute charge.

Alienware Command Center 5.5 is currently available for free, but the new Alienware Command Center 6.0 will be released next week for 2023 Alienware G Series laptops only.