April will be a particularly busy month on Disney+. The house dedicated to the streaming of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star films and series has several new features in store for its subscribers. Among these is the release set for April 5 of The Good Mothersa new original Italian series that won the “Berlinale Series Award” at the 73rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival. The Good Mothers tells the ‘Ndrangheta entirely from the point of view of the women who dared to challenge it, and has as protagonists Gaia Girace, Valentina Belle, Barbara Chichiarelli, Simona Distefano e Micaela Ramazzotti. Appointment instead set for April 28 for the film Peter Pan & Wendya new reinterpretation of the adventures of the famous character born from the pen of the British writer J. M. Barrie.

Among the April releases on Disney +, it certainly deserves a mention The little things in lifeseries with protagonist Kathryn Hahn based on the bestseller by Cheryl Strayed and centers on a struggling writer who becomes a beloved journalist and advice columnist just as her life is falling apart. Great anticipation also for the arrival on Disney + of the first part of the second season of How I Met Your Fatherspin-off of the famous one How I Met Your Mother. The appointment in this case is for April 19th.

Finally, the arrival in the Disney + catalog of Face to face with Pope Francisa special dedicated to the Pope which offers conversations between one of the most influential people in the world and ten Spanish-speaking young adults between the ages of 20 and 25, focused on topics such as feminism, the role of women in the Church, abortion, LGBTQIA+ and abuses within the Church.

Disney+: The complete April 2023 release list

Disney+ Original Series: April releases

Original Movies: April Releases

Original Documentaries: April Releases

Among the releases on Disney + in the month of April, the secrets of the elephants certainly deserve a mention, in the catalog from April 22 on the occasion of Earth Day. A four-part National Geographic documentary series, produced by James Cameron and narrated by the Oscar winner Natalie Portman in the original version. Moreover, one cannot but look with curiosity and relief at the exit of Rennervations, which sees Jeremy Renner return to the small screen after the accident with the snow plow that seriously jeopardized his life. The series, available from April 12, consists of four episodes and sees the star reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to transform them into extraordinary creations to serve communities scattered in every corner of the globe. Among the celebrities involved in the various episodes, we find Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor e Sebastian Yatra.