To redesign the architecture, ARAG SE Italia chose NetApp all flash array systems, capable of guaranteeing operational continuity and high performance.

A German insurance group with 88 years of experience in the legal protection branch, present in 19 European and non-European countries, ARAG SE holds a leading position by offering legal protection policies and services. With over 4,700 employees, it generates a collection total premiums exceeding 2 billion guro. The Italian branch, with 170 million euros collected in 2021, is the leading company on the Italian market in the legal protection branch.

Old or new technology?

ARAG SE Italy found itself at a crossroads. The technology on which the company relied was about to reach the end of its life cycle and, therefore. So the time had come to choose whether to continue in the wake of the old technology, or whether to take the path of innovation. ARAG SE Italia has thus decided to redesign the entire company architecture, choosing all flash array systems from NetApp and placing new storage in their 3 data centers.

Performance and operational continuity for a new internal architecture

Thanks to this, ARAG SE Italia was able to count on uninterrupted business continuity during the transition to the new technology, as well as careful management of disaster recovery.

Provincial partner VEM System

The project was divided into various phases, which were followed by design, installation, testing in a test environment, up to production and data migration. All in collaboration with the partner VEM Sistemi. It wasn’t treated simply than a hardware replacement, but a total data center redesign with a long-term vision. In fact, the overall design of data replication has been revised, also with a view to disaster recovery.

Performance and business continuity

In detail, the NetApp solutions adopted by ARAG SE Italia are two All Flash Array AFF300 storages in MetroCluster IP configuration, connected in NFS and Fiber Channel. This enhances seamless integrated operations while also providing an additional layer of protection for the entire hosting and storage environment. For disaster recovery, SnapMirror and SnapShot technologies were used. In this way it was possible to use a procedure of recovery almost instantaneous thanks to data replication at high speeds and with space-efficient copies.

What benefits

Thanks to these solutions, ARAG SE Italia was thus able to obtain:

significant performance increase for all workloads;

continuity in the provision of the service;

greater flexibility, in maintaining disaster recovery;

reduction of energy consumption.

A team effort