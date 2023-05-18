All-Flash SAN, FAS storage and business services

NetApp renews the list of solutions to support businesses with storage serie FASquick array SAN All-Flash and presents the Ransomware Recovery Guarantee.

To tell the news to the Italian press, Davide Marini, NetApp Country Manager for Italy, and Roberto Patano, Senior Manager Systems Engineering.

In a scenario with ever increasing complexity in terms of IT infrastructure, marco-economy, security and aspects related to business efficiency, the company wants to act as a proactive interpreter and support. In fact, it offers technologies and tools that can actually make data management easier: a crucial aspect in order to be able to extract all its true value, which is more important today than ever.

Updating products and services goes by ONTAPthe operating system developed by NetApp and continuously updated in over 30 years of market availability. This environment permeates the company’s offering and is available on-prem, on NAS, SAN, Unified architectures, in the cloud and through leading hyperscalers.

The company is widely recognized around the world for the quality and performance of its operating models, but it is precisely the SAN world to which NetApp is paying the most attention today, with the intention of further growing.

Currently, over 20,000 customers adopt NetApp SAN solutions (50,000 storage arrays and 5,000 SAN workloads).

NetApp ASA

In this segment, the company presented the new All-Flash SAN Array, created to simplify the implementation of a modern SAN infrastructure. The platform ensures installation flexibility and high energy efficiency. The product leverages a symmetrical active-active architecture with all-NVMe arrays, for high performance and six-9 (99.9999%) high availability mode reliability.

Thanks to techniques of compression and deduplication, ASA ensures a 4:1 ratio for data management, reducing waste and making most of the internal storage space available to the customer (net of operating system work archives and RAID redundancy mechanisms implemented).

It starts from the ASA A150 version with 24 drives and capacity up to 547 TBto get to the most advanced ASA A900, an 8U rack server capable of hosting up to 14,6 PByte of information.

Thanks to a careful design and integration of the ONTAP operating system with the new hardware, these appliances stand out for their particularly low consumption compared to the past and their competitors. According to internal testing conducted by NetApp, emissions reductions can be reduced by 30% to 113% compared to similar competitive equipment.

On this basis, the ASA range is therefore suitable for the most demanding workloads in environments VMware, Oracle, SQL Server e SAP.

Safety and security guaranteed

NetApp also announces a Ransomware Recovery Guarantee, at a time when the costs caused by ransomware attacks for global organizations are projected to rise from $20 billion in 2021 to $265 billion by 2031.

The aspects related to cybersecurity are certainly at the top of the list of concerns of IT managers, CISOs and technical-administrative figures of companies.

According to NetApp, which cites studies IBM, S&P Global Market e Sophosthe average cost to recover full activity after a ransomware attack, in 2022, was $4.35 million.

In general, the costs related to the downtime of the activities and their recovery are approx 10 times higher than the ransom demanded by cybercriminals. The IT security market is changing rapidly and, as a result, business protection insurance policies are also rapidly scaling. In fact, between 2020 and 2021 there was a 74% increase in insurance premiums.

Aware of the delicate global moment, NetApp has presented the Ransomware Recovery Guarantee. The company relies on the highly effective built-in features and ransomware protection of its ONTAP environment. The platform can automatically block detected malicious file types, block rogue administrators and malicious users with multi-admin verification, and provide tamper-proof snapshots that cannot be deleted, even by the storage administrator .

If that still isn’t enough, and if NetApp or its partners are unable to protect corporate data from encryption, the company is committed to offering compensation.

Storage and services

Today’s announcements are accompanied by the enhancement of the entire NetApp infrastructure which already includes ONTAP One, the integrated storage software, now available for all AFF, ASA and FAS systems. NetApp is also extending the capabilities built into ONTAP One to existing distributed systems that are in the support phase.

Not only that, with the May release, ONTAP has been further updated to offer better protection against ransomware and management of consolidated workloads.

Adding to the large number of new features is the availability of hybrid storage HDD+SSD FAS2820, which will replace the previous 2620 and 2720, offering 50% more performance. They also come StorageGRID 11.7 e StorageGRID SGF6112with advanced disaster recovery features, security and compliance updates, simplified user experience and more, plus an all-flash object storage appliance with 50% higher density and 40% higher performance than the past generation.

The rich NetApp portfolio now includes an enhanced version of NetApp Advance: Simplified programs and warranties for buyers. A support that allows you to guide the evolution of customers’ storage environments step by step in complete safety.