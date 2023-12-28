All important rumors and leaks about the new Apple cell phone

It’s clear: Apple won’t introduce the iPhone 16 until fall 2024, but you can get a wonderful idea of ​​the upcoming successor to the iPhone 15 based on the numerous leaks and rumors. We summarize the most important findings briefly and clearly for you here.

Spoiler-Alarm: If you don’t want to spoil your anticipation of the upcoming iPhone 16, you should stop reading now. Even if not all rumors are ultimately true, experience shows that the majority of iPhone leaks are actually true. Accordingly, we should warn in advance at this point.

iPhone 16: Two versions of Apple’s cell phone will be much larger

The iPhone 16 will also be like the iPhone 15 four new models give. You can also look forward to the standard model iPhone 16 with 6.1-inch display and the larger one iPhone 16 Plus (6.7 inches). Both screen sizes and probably also the dimensions of the case remain more or less unchanged.

Different with the two Pro models. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to have larger screens. Specifically in conversation for the normal The Pro model has a 6.3-inch display, and the Pro Max model even has a 6.9-inch display. For this reason, the housing is slightly larger by a few millimeters. It is probably the most visible change in many years.

As with the iPhone 15, there will once again be four model variants:

Innovations in the buttons

There are also innovations in the buttons of the iPhone 16. At least the Pro models should finally be the long-awaited ones in 2024 Solid-State-Buttons for the volume obtained. Instead of “real” keys, these are sensor fields that only simulate a key stroke using the Taptic Engine. Just like the previous home button on the iPhone or the current trackpad on MacBooks. The technology was actually already expected for the iPhone 15.

New for the iPhone 16: All model variants will have a revised action button. This was first introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro (Max), replaces the previous mute switch and can be assigned various functions. The new action button is due in 2024 sensitive to pressure and will no longer be a “real” button in the original sense.

Apple should also have one another separate button on all models of the iPhone 16 install. So far this is called the “Capture Button”, which suggests that it has something to do with the camera. But there is no confirmation of this yet.

New chips for the iPhone 16 are also decided. Now all variants will have processors in the current 3-nanometer design. However, it is not yet clear whether the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will receive a light version of the A 17 Pro or whether Apple will already market this chip as the A18. The only thing that is certain is that only the Pro models will be able to rely on the best and fastest chip (possibly an A18 Pro).

iPhone-Update mit Kamera-Tuning

Improvements are also expected for the camera setup. The biggest leap here is likely to be made by the iPhone 16 Pro, which now also receives the tetraprisma lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and will therefore have a 5x optical zoom (equivalent to 120 mm). The iPhone 16 Pro Max could go one better, because the top model currently has one „Super-Periscope“ the talk and this could offer a focal length of up to 300 mm.

Another note about the two standard models of the iPhone 16. Their camera layout will probably be similar to that of the iPhone 12. The lenses would be arranged vertically again instead of diagonally as is currently the case.

The diagonal camera layout is probably no longer available on the iPhone 16:

iPhone 15 – Apple-Spot

Optimizations are also expected 5G modem, WiFi 7 support and slight battery improvements. However, the Face ID sensor under the display will probably no longer be implemented. Ergo: The “Dynamic Island” will probably remain with all models of the iPhone 16 in 2024.

Release and expected prices of the iPhone 16

Experience shows that when the iPhone 16 is released, it should… September 2024 be calculated. Important to know: Apple could increase prices in the US market for the first time in a long time, because sooner or later the increased production costs will have to be passed on to customers. What this means for the German market depends primarily on the further development of the euro.

Although it recovered from the low in autumn 2022, it has still not reached the high of the beginning of 2021. Accordingly, we would probably have to go too slight price increases calculate at the moment.

