all July 2023 releases…

Also in July, Amazon Prime Video is ready to provide many hours of entertainment to its subscribers, thanks to several new quality releases and extremely varied by genre and themes addressed. It is certainly among the most awaited novelties Takeshi’s Castle Japannew edition of Takeshi’s Castleknown in Italy above all for the ironic comment of the Gialappa’s Band during Never say Banzai. Seriality enthusiasts can also count on the release of the second season of the acclaimed Good Omensbased on the novel by Terry Pratchett e Neil Gaiman Happy Apocalypse everyone!. Finally, the arrival in the catalog of The Horror of Dolores Roachbased on the hit podcast series of the same name on Spotify.

As for the cinema, we will be able to count on The hottest summerromantic comedy with Nicole Damiani, Gianmarco Saurino, Nino Frassica e Stephanie Sandrellie RobotsAmerican dystopian comedy. As always, there is no shortage of acquisitions within the Amazon Prime Video catalog. In film, they certainly deserve a mention John Wick 4con Keanu Reevese Romanticof and with Pilar Fogliati. Below, the complete list of new releases that await us in July on Amazon Prime Video.

The complete list of July releases on Amazon Prime Video

Film Amazon Exclusive

The Student Council (July 12)

Original Movies: July releases on Amazon Prime Video

The Hottest Summer (July 6) Robots (July 17)

Original Series: July releases on Amazon Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach (Season 1, July 7) Summer in Your Eyes (Season 2, July 14) Good Omens (Season 2, July 28)

Unoriginal movies

Anon (July 1) Colors (July 1) Armed Heist (July 1) Return of the Magnificent Seven (July 1) Return of the Living Dead (July 1) This Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World ( July 1) The Magnificent Seven (July 1) Guns of the Magnificent Seven (July 1) Ronin (July 1) Mister Mama (July 1) Violent Streets (July 1) Fifty Shades Darker (July 1) Mortal Engines (July 1) The Mummy (2017) (July 1) Captain Underpants (July 1) Baby Boss (July 1) Pitch Perfect 3 (July 1) Atomic Blonde (July 1) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (July 1) Pixels (July 1) Bad Boys (July 1) Man in the Dark (July 2) Muti (The Ritual Killer) (July 11) Gintama: The Final (July 14) Ocean’s 8 (July 15) The Nun: The Calling of Evil (July 15) John Wick 4 (July 20) I Know All About You (July 25) The Covenant (July 27) Welcome Back President (July 28) I’m Here (July 29) Romance (July 31)

Exclusive shows

A-Live! Because surviving children is a laughing matter! (July 7) Takeshi’s Castle Japan (July 25)

Unoriginal series and shows

Ben 10 (Season 2, July 1) Teen Titans Go! (Season 2, July 1) Batman: The Brave and the Bold (Season 2, July 1) Nip/Tuck (Season 1-6, July 1) Chicago PD (Season 8, July 14) Gintama (Season 7, July 14) Masha and the Bear (season 3, July 18)

Movies due in July

I Run To You (July 3) Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga (July 4) The Poison Rose (July 14) Gunpowder Milkshake (July 27) House of Gucci (July 31)

Expiring series

AP Bio (Seasons 1-2, July 31) Arrow (Seasons 1-8, July 31)

