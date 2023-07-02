all July 2023 releases…

July releases on Disney+ promise to bring a wide variety of thrilling entertainment to members of all ages. The streaming platform continues to delight with new series, films and documentaries ranging from beloved classics to new original content.

Eyes on Full Monty – La seriewhich follows the original set of brothers twenty years after the film as they explore their lives in the post-industrial city of Sheffield. As they face challenges in healthcare, education and employment, the comedy-drama series explores their brightest, craziest and most desperate moments. The anthological animated series will also arrive in the catalog Kizazi Moto: Generation of Fire, which features 10 sci-fi shorts with unique perspectives on Africa and new insights into advanced technology and extraordinary creatures. Longtime fans will also be thrilled with the arrival of the eleventh season of Futurama, which brings back the original cast with new episodes full of satire and futuristic adventures. After a ten-year hiatus, the series returns with the original cast complete, offering 10 new episodes that will answer the questions left by fans, such as the development of the epic love story between Fry and Leela and the fate of the tadpoles by Kif and Amy. The series also addresses current issues such as the pandemic, the future of vaccines and social media culture.

For anime lovers there is also Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which continues the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki as he faces a new enemy and defends the Soul Society. Other releases include new episodes of How I Met Your Fatherand the movie Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023: Gift at Tokyo Domewhich features an ice skating show with Yuzuru Hanyu. July on Disney+ offers a wide variety of new releases for all tastes, with engaging stories and exciting adventures.

Disney+: The complete list of July 2023 releases

Discover all the advantages of the Disney+ world

Unoriginal movies

Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story – GIFT at Tokyo Dome

Disney+ Original Series: July releases

The Full Monty Series (Season 1, July 5) Kizazi Moto: Generation of Fire (Season 1, July 5) BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Part 2, July 8) Futurama (Season 11, July 24) How I Met Your Father (season 2 part 2, July 26)

Non-original series

Nanny Secrets (Season 1, July 5) The Company You Keep (Season 1, July 12)

Unoriginal shows

Drag Me to Dinner (Season 1, July 26)

Unoriginal short films

The Skeleton Dance (July 7) Aquamania (July 7) Building a Building (July 7) Goofy Gymnastics (July 7) Bath Day (July 7) Figaro and Frankie (July 7)

Among the July releases on Disney+, the arrival in the catalog of That hurricane of a dad, iconic television series of the 90s that captured the hearts of millions of viewers. The series revolves around Tim Taylor, a friendly DIY show host who tries to balance his family life with his career and his obsession with tools and home improvement. Each episode offers an irresistible mix of comedy and moments of family warmth, with memorable characters such as wife Jill, children Brad, Randy and Mark, and neighbor Wilson. That hurricane of a dad is a celebration of the value of family, humor and love in life’s daily challenges, strengthened by an exceptional protagonist like Tim Allen.

West Side Story ( Blu Ray) Yours Forever on dvd and blu-rayWest Side Story is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with libretto by…The film got 7 nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards: Best Picture , Best Director, Best Non-Actress…