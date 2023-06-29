all July 2023 releases…

cr. ANDREA PICTURE/NETFLIX © 2022

July will be a particularly rich month of releases on Netflix. In fact, the famous streaming platform has many new features in store for its subscribers, able to satisfy every taste and all the needs in terms of entertainment. Among the releases in the cinematographic field, it stands out Bird Box: Barcellonawhich expands the universe created by the Netflix movie with Sandra Bullock, with a significant worldwide response. But they are no less The Out-Laws – Outlaw in-lawscomedy with Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan ed Ellen Barkine They cloned Tyronesci-fi film with John Boyega, Teyonah Parris e Jamie Foxx.

Among the Netflix releases in July there is also space for series, among which it stands out Princededicated to Victor Emmanuel of Savoy. Great anticipation also for the return of The Witcher e The color of magnolias, both reached the third cycle of episodes. A mention is also due for the debut of the docuseries in the documentary genre Unknownconsisting of 4 films (The Lost Pyramid, Robot soldiers, The cave of discovery e The Cosmic Time Machine), all of which are based on mysteries or the future of humanity. Sports enthusiasts can also count on Quarterback, created in collaboration with the NFL and dedicated to the best interpreters of this key role in American football. Space, as always, also for acquisitions, with the arrivals in the catalog of the recent “requel” by ScreamOf I run from you e of the prequel of And the Sopranos The Many Saints of New Jersey. Below, the complete list of July releases on Netflix.

All Netflix Releases July 2023

July Netflix Releases: Original Movies

The Scent of Gold (July 6) The Out-Laws (July 7) Bird Box: Barcelona (July 14) Love Tactics 2 (July 14) Bahía Colorada (July 19) They Cloned Tyrone (July 21) Dream (July 25) Paradise (July 27) The Murderer (July 27) Miraculous – The Tales of Ladybug and Chat Noir: The film (July 28)

Also try Amazon Video for 30 days FREE. Cancel when you want.

Netflix Releases: Original Series

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (July 3) The Prince (Season 1, July 4) 15 Years Again (Season 2, July 5) The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 1, July 6) Fatal Charm (Season 1 , July 7) Unknown: Robot soldiers (July 10) Quarterback (July 12) Michelle Buteau: Survival of the thickest (July 13) The burning house (season 1, July 13) Unknown: The cave of discovery (July 17) The color of magnolias (season 3, July 20) Unknown: The Cosmic Time Machine (July 24) Fairy Diaries (season 1, July 24) The Witcher (season 3 volume 2, July 27) The perfect tale (July 28) DP ( season 2, July 28) Captain Fall (season 1, July 28) Bastard!! – The Dark Destroyer God (Season 2, July 31)

Unoriginal movies

Radioactive (July 1) Ali (July 1) Batman Begins (July 1) Nerve (July 1) A Prince for Summer (July 1) Attack on Titan: Awakening Scream (July 1) I Run to You ( July 4) The Many Saints of New Jersey (July 4) Escape Room 2 (July 7) Clemency (July 12) Scream (July 21)

Non-original series

Sea Out (Season 3, July 26)

Netflix Original Documentaries

WHAM! (July 5) Missing: the Lucie Blackman case (July 26) La Dama del Silencio (July 27)

Reality e show

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (July 4) Hack My Home: More Than Just Renovations (July 7) 7-8pm (July 11) Sugar Rush: Pastry Chefs Against Time (July 12) Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Wi-Fi 6, with Alexa Voice Remote…Our most powerful media player, with 40% more power than Fire TV Stick 4K – Apps work…Latest generation Wi-Fi 6 support – Enjoy streaming playback smoother across more Wi-Fi devices…Experience the cinema at home – Brilliant picture in 4K Ultra HD quality, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

