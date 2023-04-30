Home » all May 2023 releases…
Also for the month of May, Amazon Prime Video is preparing to offer its subscribers many new quality releases, able to meet all tastes and all types of needs. On May 26 it will debut in the platform’s catalogue The Griffin, series set in a fantasy world called the Dark Tower. On May 18th it will be the turn of the second season of The Ferragnez – The serieswhich will bring the story of the digital entrepreneur and fashion icon back to the small screen Clare Ferragni and her husband, the artist and entrepreneur Fedez. The show will tell their professional and private world and their family. Also on May 18, it will arrive in the catalogue Rosiko show – Woe to losein which the famous comedians Ale & Franz will put their improvisation skills at the service of a format dedicated to laughter.

As always, cinema is not missing among the releases on Amazon Prime Video in the month of May. On May 5, the teen romantic comedy will debut A splendid disaster, while on May 26 Prima di go via, a film directed by Massimo Cappelli in which love is intertwined with drama, will be released in the catalogue. Among the May releases on Amazon Prime Video, it is also necessary to mention the numerous acquisitions made by the platform. In the coming weeks, on the platform we will find some of the films that have most captivated the public and professionals in recent months. Among these, we mention the autobiographical masterpiece of Steven Spielberg The Fabelmansthe drama with Alessandro Borgo e Luca Marinelli The eight mountains e The big daythe latest effort of the comic trio Aldo, John and James. Below, the complete list of May releases on Amazon Prime Video.

The complete list of May releases on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video uscite

Film Amazon Exclusive

  • Before I go away (May 26)

Original Movies: May releases on Amazon Prime Video

  • A splendid disaster (May 5)

Original Series: May releases on Amazon Prime Video

Unoriginal movies

  • Halloween Kills (1 maggio)
  • John Wick – Chapter 2 (May 1)
  • Evil Angel – Brightburn (May 1)
  • Hotel Transylvania (May 2)
  • Hotel Transylvania 2 (May 2)
  • Gold (May 4)
  • The Fabelmans (11 maggio)
  • The Eight Mountains (May 15)
  • Man of Steel (May 15)
  • They who? (May 15)
  • The Big Day (May 22)
  • Compromised spouses (May 24)

Non-original series

  • Riverdale (Season 6, May 1)
  • Adventure Time (Season 2, May 1)

Exclusive shows

  • Rosiko show – Woe to lose (May 18)

Movies due in May

  • Freaks Out (3 maggio)
  • It doesn’t happen, but if it happens… (May 8)
  • I drop everything and open a chiringuito (May 8)
  • The Turning (May 17)
  • And we, like assholes, stood by and watched (May 27)
  • No Time to Die (May 29)
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (May 31)
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (May 31)
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (May 31)
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (May 31)
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (May 31)
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (May 31)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (May 31)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (May 31)

Expiring series

  • Cloak & Dagger (May 4)

