all May 2023 releases…

The month of May on Disney+ promises to be very interesting, with many new releases arriving that will satisfy the tastes of all viewers. Among the most anticipated series of the month we find A Small Lightan intense drama based on a true story and set during the Second World War. American Born Chinese, however, is a series based on the graphic novel of the same name. The series follows the story of Jin Wang, a teenager who juggles his high school social life and his home life. But when he meets a new foreign student, multiple worlds collide and Jin finds himself embroiled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. Also among the protagonists Michelle Yeoh e Ke Huy Quanawarded with the Oscar for their performances in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

But not only series, documentaries are also highly anticipated on Disney +. Ed Sheeran: Beyond the music will follow the famous British singer-songwriter, recounting his difficulties and his triumphs during the most difficult period of his life, also drawing inspiration from exclusive personal archives, never seen before.

But the May news on Disney + does not end there. In fact, the 2023 film White Men Can’t Jump will be available to all subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is a modern reimagining of the iconic 1992 film directed by Ron Shelton, celebrating the streetball culture of Los Angeles. Below, the complete list of May releases on Disney+.

Disney+: The complete list of May 2023 releases

Discover all the advantages of the Disney+ world

Disney+ Original Series: May Releases

A Small Light (season 1, May 2)

Ed Sheeran: Beyond the Music (Season 1, May 3)

The Muppets Mayhem Band (season 1, May 10)

American Born Chinese (Season 1, May 24)

In The Clearing (season 1, May 24)

The Kardashians (season 3, May 25)

Wild Life: A Love Story (season 1, May 26)

Non-original series

Grown-Ish (season 5 part 2, May 3)

Original Movies: May Releases

Crater (May 12)

White Men Can’t Jump (19 maggio)

Recall that May 4th is a very special date for Star Wars fans around the world. This day is known for the “May the 4th be with you”, a kind of pun on the famous phrase “May the Force be with you” to celebrate the film saga of the galaxy far, far away. On the occasion of this event, Disney + offers its subscribers a rich schedule for all fans of the series.

From Luke to Rey’s final battle, fans will be able to relive every moment of the Skywalker saga and enjoy all the Disney+ originals, including the series Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and the global phenomenon The Mandalorian. In addition, the new shorts of the series will also be available on May 4th Star Wars: Visions, made by famous animation studios and Emmy nominated. Also, for the younger padawans, there’s the brand new animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

But not just Star Wars. Disney+ also offers other exciting releases such as Grey’s Anatomy e Station 19 which, from May 10, will go on break and then return on May 31 with new episodes. Plus, with awards season upon us, discover all the BAFTA-nominated series streaming on Disney+. You can also cook with Carmy in The Bear or let loose with the Sex Pistols in Pistol Of Danny Boyle.

With its releases in May, Disney+ therefore offers a wide range of options for all tastes, both for Star Wars fans and for fans of other series and television programs.