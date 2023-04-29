all May 2023 releases…

May will be a particularly full month of releases for Netflix. In fact, the famous streaming platform has several new features in store for its subscribers, starting with the first season of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Storyspin-off of the acclaimed series of Shonda Rhimes. Netflix will also offer its subscribers the first season of FUBARaction-comedy series with protagonist Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Space also for the cinema between the May Netflix releases. In fact, it will debut on May 12 The Motherthriller with protagonist Jennifer Lopez. Space, as always, also for documentaries, such as Anna Nicole Smith: the true story, dedicated to the late American actress and model. Finally, there is no shortage of docuseries, increasingly central to the platform: among the many to be released in May, they undoubtedly stand out Regina Cleopatradedicated to the famous Egyptian sovereign, Working: work and live (with narrator’s voice Barack Obama) e McGREGOR FOREVER, focused on one of the most talked about wrestlers in the business. Below, the complete list of May releases on Netflix.

All Netflix May 2023 releases

Fubar. (L to R) Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Jay Baruchel as Carter Perlmutter, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 101 of Fubar. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

Netflix May Releases: Original Movies

Hurray Mexico! (11 magic)

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (May 12)

The Mother (12 maggio)

Blood & Gold (26 maggio)

Netflix Releases: Original Series

The Tailor (Season 1, May 2)

Sanctuary (Season 1, May 4)

Larva Family (season 1, May 4)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Season 1, May 4)

Queen Cleopatra (season 1, May 10)

Dance Brothers (season 1, May 10)

Missing: Missing Persons (Season 1, May 10)

Ultraman (season 3, May 11)

Black Knight (season 2, May 12)

Mulligan (season 1, May 12)

Working: work and live (season 1, May 17)

McGREGOR FOREVER (season 1, May 17)

Yakitori (season 1, May 18)

XO, Kitty (season 1, May 18)

In silence (season 1, May 19)

Merpeople: Sirens for Work (Season 1, May 23)

FUBAR (Season 1, May 25)

Unoriginal movies

Midway (May 1)

Boston – Manhunt (May 1)

The BFG – The Great Gentle Giant (May 1)

Monster Hunter (1 maggio)

No Escape – Coup (May 1)

Battle of the Year – Victory is at stake (May 1)

The Retribution (May 1)

Always alone (1 maggio)

Alberto Tomba: winning uphill (May 1)

Why not us? (May 1)

Le gagnant (May 1)

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission (May 5)

Queen & Slim (May 5)

Barbie Mermaid Power (5 maggio)

I drop everything and open a chiringuito (May 7)

Trolls World Tour (7 maggio)

A 5-star love (May 12)

The Hunt (22 maggio)

Emma. (may 22)

Mixed by Erry (31 maggio)

Non-original series

The Smurfs (season 1, May 1)

Mermaze Mermaidz (Season 1, May 1)

I should have told you a million times (Season 1, May 12)

Netflix Original Documentaries

Anna Nicole Smith: The True Story (May 16)

Victim/Suspect (23 maggio)

Reality e show

Love Village (May 2)

Jewish Matchmaking (3 maggio)

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (9 maggio)

Queer Eye (season 7, May 12)

Rhythm + Flow: France (Season 2 Episodes 1-4, May 17)

Selling Sunset (season 6, May 19)

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (23 maggio)

L’ultimatum: Queer Love (24 maggio)

Rhythm + Flow: France (Season 2 Episodes 5-7, May 24)

Rhythm + Flow: France (Season 2 Episode 8, May 31)