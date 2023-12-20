All news about the Samsung Galaxy A15!

In a few days the time will come and the new one will happen Galaxy A15 from Samsung will finally come onto the market for the first time. There has been a lot of talk about the new model in the last few days speculatedthat’s why we have the most important ones information summarized for you.

The Galaxy A15 is the well-known one A series from Samsung will probably remain loyal and one good mid-range smartphone with a top price-performance ratio. It will be published for the first time on Saturday, December December 16, 2023, but the whole thing in Vietnam for now. According to various sources, sales are expected to start in the DACH region Beginning of the year 2024.

The specifications

The dimensions of the smartphone are 160 x 76,8 x 8,4 Millimeter and it has a weight of almost exactly 200 Gramm. The Super AMOLED display has a size of 6.5 inchesa peak brightness of 800 Nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The newcomer also appears Android 14 and has it Mediatek Helio G99 Chip as well as one Octa core processor installed.

The display is viewed from the side and from the back by one Plastic housing protected. Like its predecessor, protruding from the back three large camera lenses out of here. In Vietnam it will be the model in four different colorsnamely yellow, black and two different shades of blue.

The camera lenses on the back include one 50 megapixel main cameraone 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2-Megapixel-Macrocamera. Selfies can be taken with you 13 Megapixel shot and videos with 30 frames per second be included. By default, the Android phone has a speaker and a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack.

Preis

The price in Europe is probably around around 250 euros which is definitely impressive for a smartphone with this equipment. As already mentioned, the Sales start expected in the first quarter 2024. If you don’t want to wait that long, this might be for you predecessorthe Galaxy A14, something – it now only costs almost 150 euros!

All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

