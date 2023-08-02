Home » all releases of August 2023…
Technology

all releases of August 2023…

by admin
all releases of August 2023…

Many quality releases in August on Amazon Prime Video, able to satisfy all tastes and every need in terms of entertainment. Among the series, there is great anticipation for the arrival in the catalog of Listen to the forgotten flowersbased on the debut best-seller by Holly Ringland The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and starring Sigourney Weaver. Also noteworthy is the welcome return of Cruel Summernow in its second season.

Also with regard to cinema, there is something to indulge yourself with the August releases on Amazon Prime Video. On August 7, the crime drama arrives in the catalogue Banditwith protagonists Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel ed Elisha Cuthbert. Also to watch Operation Kandahar, con Gerard Butler as an undercover CIA operative stranded in hostile territory in Afghanistan. Instead, he comes to hold up the honor of Italian cinema The attackerscomedy of Lorenzo Tiberia with protagonists Matranga & Minafo, Maurice Bologna, Alfonso Postiglione, Vittorio Ciorcalo e Franco Pinelli.

As always, among the August releases on Amazon Prime Video there is no shortage of acquisitions, among which they certainly deserve a mention Venom – The fury of Carnage, The Spring of My Life, Till: A Mother’s Courage e Belfast, all recently passed in Italian cinemas. Also on the way great hits of recent years such as LEGO Batman The Movie, A Star Is Born e Interstellarwhile unfortunately they will soon abandon the platform’s catalog of particularly loved films such as Spencer, The idols of women e 1917 and cult series such as Hannibal e Parks and Recreation. Below, the complete list of August releases on Amazon Prime Video.

See also  Dodge, the world's first electric car with an exhaust system

The complete list of August releases on Amazon Prime Video

(Freeform/Justine Yeung)

Try Prime Video FREE for 30 days for your favorite TV series

Film Amazon Exclusive

Bandit (August 7) ​​Operation Kandahar (August 24) The Attacked (August 31)

Original Movies: August releases on Amazon Prime Video

Red, White, and Blue Blood (August 24)

Original Series: August releases on Amazon Prime Video

Hear the Forgotten Flowers (Season 1, August 4) Cruel Summer (Season 2, August 11) Harlan Coben’s Shelter (Season 1, August 18)

Non-original Amazon Prime Video movies

LEGO Batman The Movie (August 1) Catwoman (August 1) Venom (August 3) Spring of My Life (August 6) A Star Is Born (August 15) Interstellar (August 15) What more do I want (August 15) But what the brain tells us (August 18) The handyman (August 19) Till: A mother’s courage (August 20) Belfast (August 28) I’m back (August 30) Unplugged (August 30)

Unoriginal series and shows

Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! (season 1, August 1) Baby Looney Tunes (season 2, August 1) Fairy Tail (seasons 1-2, August 31)

Movies due in August on Amazon Prime Video

How I’ll kill you the bodyguard 2: The hit man’s wife (August 1) What do you leave me with yourself (August 13) I hate you, actually no, I love you! (August 13) Spencer (August 19) Women’s Idols (August 21) 1917 (August 22) The Protégé (August 25)

Expiring series

Hannibal (Seasons 1-2-3, Aug. 31) Parks and Recreation (Seasons 1-7, Aug. 31) Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote | Lite… The most affordable version of Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Includes new remote…Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to search and watch content across various apps.Thousands of channels, Alexa Skills and apps available, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, NOW, DAZN, Mediaset…

You may also like

The Best Guessing Games for iPhone: Test Your...

Apple Arcade Announces New Game Lineup for August,...

this is the acronym of Everyeye

tribe29 checkmk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows cross-site scripting

Advancing Prosthetics: Direct Nervous System Interfaces Revolutionize Limb...

Life by You – Sims competitor launch delayed

Potentially Dangerous Asteroid QL433 Approaching Earth’s Orbit

Xiaomi Set to Release Mi Pad 6 Max:...

Diamonds for technology: high-tech and carbon crystals

Greentech: Use deodorant spray bottles as hydrogen storage

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy