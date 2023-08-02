all releases of August 2023…

Many quality releases in August on Amazon Prime Video, able to satisfy all tastes and every need in terms of entertainment. Among the series, there is great anticipation for the arrival in the catalog of Listen to the forgotten flowersbased on the debut best-seller by Holly Ringland The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and starring Sigourney Weaver. Also noteworthy is the welcome return of Cruel Summernow in its second season.

Also with regard to cinema, there is something to indulge yourself with the August releases on Amazon Prime Video. On August 7, the crime drama arrives in the catalogue Banditwith protagonists Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel ed Elisha Cuthbert. Also to watch Operation Kandahar, con Gerard Butler as an undercover CIA operative stranded in hostile territory in Afghanistan. Instead, he comes to hold up the honor of Italian cinema The attackerscomedy of Lorenzo Tiberia with protagonists Matranga & Minafo, Maurice Bologna, Alfonso Postiglione, Vittorio Ciorcalo e Franco Pinelli.

As always, among the August releases on Amazon Prime Video there is no shortage of acquisitions, among which they certainly deserve a mention Venom – The fury of Carnage, The Spring of My Life, Till: A Mother’s Courage e Belfast, all recently passed in Italian cinemas. Also on the way great hits of recent years such as LEGO Batman The Movie, A Star Is Born e Interstellarwhile unfortunately they will soon abandon the platform’s catalog of particularly loved films such as Spencer, The idols of women e 1917 and cult series such as Hannibal e Parks and Recreation. Below, the complete list of August releases on Amazon Prime Video.

The complete list of August releases on Amazon Prime Video

Film Amazon Exclusive

Bandit (August 7) ​​Operation Kandahar (August 24) The Attacked (August 31)

Original Movies: August releases on Amazon Prime Video

Red, White, and Blue Blood (August 24)

Original Series: August releases on Amazon Prime Video

Hear the Forgotten Flowers (Season 1, August 4) Cruel Summer (Season 2, August 11) Harlan Coben’s Shelter (Season 1, August 18)

Non-original Amazon Prime Video movies

LEGO Batman The Movie (August 1) Catwoman (August 1) Venom (August 3) Spring of My Life (August 6) A Star Is Born (August 15) Interstellar (August 15) What more do I want (August 15) But what the brain tells us (August 18) The handyman (August 19) Till: A mother’s courage (August 20) Belfast (August 28) I’m back (August 30) Unplugged (August 30)

Unoriginal series and shows

Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! (season 1, August 1) Baby Looney Tunes (season 2, August 1) Fairy Tail (seasons 1-2, August 31)

Movies due in August on Amazon Prime Video

How I’ll kill you the bodyguard 2: The hit man’s wife (August 1) What do you leave me with yourself (August 13) I hate you, actually no, I love you! (August 13) Spencer (August 19) Women’s Idols (August 21) 1917 (August 22) The Protégé (August 25)

Expiring series

Hannibal (Seasons 1-2-3, Aug. 31) Parks and Recreation (Seasons 1-7, Aug. 31)