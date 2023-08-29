all releases of September 2023…

THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK — “Night 1” — Pictured: Mel Gibson as Cormac — (Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment)

September will be a particularly rich month of new releases on Amazon Prime Video, starting with the highly anticipated The Ferragnez: Sanremo Specialspecial episode of the series on Clare Ferragni e Fedez focused on the well-known event of Sanremo 2023. But next month will also give subscribers The Continental: From the World of John Wickspin-off series of the action saga starring Keanu Reeves. Fantasy lovers can also count on the return of The wheel of time for the second season of the series based on the best-sellers by Robert Jordan.

Among the other releases of the coming weeks on Amazon Prime Video, a mention is due for the debut of the series Wilderness: Out of Controlcentered on a marriage crisis, and of Gen Vanother series set in the same universe of the acclaimed The Boys. As for the films, we will instead be able to count on the action with the protagonist Maggie Q Fear the Nightabout the bittersweet friendship story behind A cake for the right man and on A Million Miles Away, a biopic dedicated to the true story of the NASA aeronautical engineer Jose Hernandez with protagonist michael pena. Finally, don’t miss it Cassandro, film with Gael García Bernal focused on Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso who became internationally famous for having created the character of the “Liberace of Lucha Libre”. Below, the complete list of September’s new releases on Amazon Prime Video.

The complete list of September releases on Amazon Prime Video

Film Amazon Exclusive

Fear the Night (7 settembre)

King of Killers (23 settembre)

Original Movies: September releases on Amazon Prime Video

A Cake for the Right Man (September 8) A Million Miles Away (September 15) Cassander (September 22)

Original Series: September releases on Amazon Prime Video

The Wheel of Time (season 2, September 1) The Ferragnez: Sanremo Special (September 14) Wilderness: Out of Control (season 1, September 15) The Continental: from the world of John Wick (season 1, September 22) Gen V (season 1, September 29)

Non-original Amazon Prime Video movies

The Legendary Journey (September 1) Marry Me (September 5) When (September 7) Missing (September 9) Women Talking (September 12) Star Children (September 15) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone ( September 15) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (September 15) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (September 15) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (September 15) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (September 15) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (September 15) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (September 15) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (September 15) Blame Judas (September 15) A boss in the living room (September 15) Love’s Last Night (September 18) Hypnotic (September 20) Shark Teeth (September 21) Blade Runner 2049 (September 21) Terminator Salvation (September 26) Ambulance (September 26)

Unoriginal series and shows

Ben 10 (season 3, September 1) Lady Oscar (September 1) City Hunter (season 1-2, September 1) The Handmaid’s Tale (season 5, September 15) Fairy Tail (seasons 3-4, September 30)

Movies due in September on Amazon Prime Video

Blackout Love (September 8) Chiara Ferragni Unposted (September 26) A relationship (September 28) Secret Team 355 (September 29) We only die when we live (September 30)

Expiring series

Made In Italy (Season 1, Sept. 22) Preacher (Seasons 1-4, Sept. 29)

