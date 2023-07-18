All “Star Wars” series at Disney + at a glance

By Marlene Polywka | Jul 17, 2023 at 6:11 p.m

Star Wars is one of the largest and most well-known brands in the world. Since the franchise belongs to Disney, not only can all films be seen on the Disney+ streaming service, but also exclusively produced series.

When the streaming provider Disney+ started at the end of 2019 (or in Germany in March 2020), there weren’t that many series and films to choose from. At the start, the streaming provider mainly offered content from its own brands – and “The Mandalorian”. The first real “Star Wars” series was the decisive reason for many to take out a subscription right from the start. In the meantime, Disney has followed up: With the “Star” offer, a lot of content has also moved up for an older audience. Other Star Wars series have also been published or are in the planning stage. TECHBOOK provides an overview.

“The Mandalorian” as the starting signal for a new “Star Wars” era

The first Star Wars series, Star Wars: Droids, started in 1985. The entertaining animated series showed further adventures of the cult droids R2-D2 and C-3PO. A lot has happened at the brand since then. Series like “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” gained some notoriety and can now also be seen on Disney+.

In 2019, The Mandalorian was the franchise’s first live series. And even if there were already older series from the “Star Wars” cosmos, “The Mandalorian” marks a new chapter. The production is located between “The Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” and showed a completely new side of the material.

Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) is a bounty hunter and as a so-called “Mandalorian” always wears a helmet with a closed visor. In the style of a Space Western, the series follows the unlikely protagonist as he navigates the galaxy (far, far away) on a quest to rescue a child of the same species as Jedi Master Yoda. The two then become an unequal, father-son-like duo, which gave the streaming service fantastic numbers right from the start.

“Star Wars” series at Disney+ 2023

Ahsoka

Following her appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2, Rosario Dawson is now getting her own Star Wars series as Ahsoka Tano. She continues to search for Imperial Admiral Whrawn to help him track down the missing Jedi Ezra Bridger. She gets reinforcements from a character also known from “Rebels”: Sabine Wren (Lui Bordizzo).

Skeleton Crew

Almost nothing is known about this project – except that with Jude Law a really big name has already been cast! In terms of time, the series is probably located between Episode VI and VII and thus in the same period of time as “The Mandalorian”. A group of 10-year-olds trying to find their way home through the galaxy is said to be at the center of the plot.

“Star Wars” series at Disney+ 2022

Both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returned to their roles as Jedi Master and Darth Vader for this Star Wars series. After the Empire took power, the Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi retired to the desert planet Tatooine under the alias “Ben”. There he can also keep an eye on young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). However, when Luke’s sister Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) is kidnapped and Obi-Wan appears on the Empire’s radar, a manhunt begins. It’s not yet known if there will be a sequel, but there’s a lot to be said for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Andor

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was the first official spin-off in the series in 2016 and was a huge success. It is now the fourth highest-grossing Star Wars film of all time, after the latest trilogy starring Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver. The dark blockbuster, which shows the immediate prehistory of Episode IV and the theft of the Death Star plans, gets its own series spin-off with “Andor”. Diego Luna returns as Captain Cassian Andor, and another familiar face joins the cast in the form of former Imperial droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk). Incidentally, a second season is scheduled to start in 2024.

Tales of the Jedi

So far, not too much is known about the project. But it is supposed to be an animated anthology series that tells the stories of several Jedi Knights. Three big names are already known in this regard: Ahsoka Tano, Qui-Gon Jinn and Count Dooku. For example, Liam Neeson will return as Qui-Gon and his voice actor for the “Star Wars” series.

“Star Wars” series at Disney+ 2021

The Bad Batch

The animated series revolves around Unit 99, an elite unit of the clone army. Some of the characters are already known from the “Star Wars” series “The Clone Wars”. The action takes place during or shortly after the events of Episode III and the bloody Order 66, which almost completely wipes out the Jedi Order. Because while the clone army carries out the orders without questioning them, resistance stirs in unit 99.

visions

This animated series is more like nine independent short films. Whether a resistance fighter who wants to protect his village from high taxes, a Jedi Padawan who becomes part of a band or a droid who would like to be a Jedi Knight – the series tells many entertaining stories from the “Star Wars” universe.

The Book of Boba Fett

After appearing in both the movies and The Mandalorian, bounty hunter Boba Fett’s character is getting his own live-action series in 2021. Together with Fennec Shand he conquers the palace of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine and from then on is confronted with various intrigues. And this “Star Wars” series also continues with Din Djarin and Grogu aka Baby-Yoda. A sequel is not yet planned.

Planned “Star Wars” series at Disney+ undated

Lando

With Lando Calrissian, another popular character gets his own series. It’s probably all about Han Solo’s friend and smuggling buddy. Otherwise, not much is known about the “Star Wars” series, except that the title character is embodied by Donald Glover.

The Acolyte

The main role in the series, for which “Matrjoschka” maker Leslye Headland is responsible, is to be played by Amandla Stenberg (including “The Hunger Games”, “Dear Evan Hansen”). It is now known about the plot that it is set towards the end of the High Republic era and thus a good 100 years before Episode I. A first synopsis also revealed that a former Padawan teams up with his Jedi Master to solve a sinister crime. Various fan theories have been raised about the idea that the series could, among other things, shed light on where and how the Sith were able to hide from the Jedi over the years

A Droid Story

C-3PO and R2-D2 return to screens for this series. Like the animated series of the 80s, the two droids should experience a lot of adventures.

Older Star Wars series on Disney+

friends in space

If: 1985–1986

Long: 15 episodes in two seasons

The already mentioned “Star Wars: Droids” ran in Germany under the title “Freunde im All”. The animated series gives the hugely popular characters from the original R2-D2 and C-3PO film trilogy their own stage. The series predates Star Wars: A New Hope. Both seasons were broadcast from 1986 to 1986.

Die Ewoks

Another animated series will appear in the same period. With “Ewoks”, the little furry inhabitants of the forest moon also have their own “Star Wars” series. The action is set after the destruction of the first and before the construction of the new Death Star, so before Han Solo and Co. land on the planet.

Clone Wars

Not to be confused with The Clone Wars! Clone Wars is an animated series from the early 2000s. In terms of plot, the gap between “Star Wars” Episodes II and III is explored. For example, we accompany Yoda, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi on their Jedi missions.

The Clone Wars

War is raging between the Galactic Republic and the rebellious Separatists known as the Confederation of Independent Systems (CIS). The most long-lived “Star Wars” series to date deals with this conflict from different perspectives in partly incoherent stories. Important figures such as Ahsoka Tano became known through the series.

Star Wars Rebels

This animated series is set after Episode III and thus the rise of the Empire. Orphan boy Ezra joins a group of freedom fighters led by a hidden Jedi. He also discovers Ezra’s ability to channel the force and teaches him.

Star Wars Resistance

The Star Wars series picks up immediately prior to the events of The Force Awakens. Kazuda Xiono is a talented pilot. After a confrontation with the First Order, he meets and joins the resistance fighter Poe Dameron.

