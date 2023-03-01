What are we referring to when we talk about digital archiving? In particular, it is a question of considering all the available solutions, also offered by new technologies, for archiving company documents in the digital environment. There are so many advantages that a practice of this type can guarantee and in the same way it is possible to take advantage of many methods, often used very commonly, for the creation of a real digital archive of documents, which can be easily accessed at any time and from any workstation, especially in the corporate environment. Let’s find out what are all the advantages of digital document archiving.

Digital archiving and preservation

On the Regystrum website you can see some opportunities for secure document and file management. Specifically, it is a platform that deals with managing the mechanisms of logging, archiving and assigning documents, using asimple and intuitive interface also based on cloud di Google.

But there is a substantial difference between digital archiving and preservation. In fact we speak of electronic archiving of documents when the data is stored on a PC or on an external support. On a practical level, the document is stored on a support, to then be consulted when we need it. Digital preservation, on the other hand, is part of a much more complex document management process.

They are both very important processes, which should be taken into account in all activities, especially in the field of document management who are part of a company.

What are the benefits of digital archiving

There are many benefits that digital document archiving can bring. In fact, the latter are all digitized and archived. They can be cataloged according to precise criteria, which also prove to be functional in being able to consult them at any time, by accessing them from specific devices, especially if the documents are stored in the cloud.

This type of archiving is now becoming common in many working contexts, because it is increasingly replacing the conservation of documents in paper form, which are cumbersome and impractical to manage.

By keeping documents on paper, they accumulate in the office. Instead with i digital documents it is no longer necessary to allocate special rooms to physical archives. In short, a problem is remedied which is, in any case, very complicated, also in terms of space management.

There is another benefit implicit in all of this, because you have a reduction of environmental impact of companies, which can thus avoid using sheets of paper in massive quantities to print the documents they need.

With the digital archive, there is also ease at an organizational level, because the information is tracked and exchanged in real time. Document flows can be created that all employees can access quickly and practically.

Furthermore, with the digital archiving and preservation of documents, one has a more control of the various activities, which also benefits in terms of safety, reducing the risk of human errors.

By selecting the files to be archived, they are placed in special folders that group all the documents that refer to a single topic. The folders are then labeled correctly, paying close attention to the nomenclature. In fact it is important that each file also contains a reference to the date of its creation.

All this can also lead to the organization of a computer protocol which proves to be fundamental in the entire company organization. There are many opportunities that digital document archiving can give us, especially if we use cloud technology, which proves to be one of the main allies in terms of managing the files that are produced every day in business activities.