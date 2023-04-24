All the latest rumors about the new Apple viewer for augmented reality

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman provides new details on how Apple’s AR/VR headset works, which is expected to be presented at the Annual Developer Conference in early June.

An external battery

One of the most surprising design choices anticipated by Gurman is the use of an external battery to reduce weight and improve comfort of the headset: you will need to keep it in a pocket or in your hand, not to mention the exposed cables.

The battery will resemble the MagSafe for the iPhone, of which it should resume the dimensions; it will be possible to recharge it via USB-C using the MacBook Pro charger. The autonomy should be around two hours, therefore in all probability Apple will also sell the battery separately.





As for the viewer itself, according to the latest rumors it could be made of glass and carbon fiber, with two 4K screens, one for each eye, a dozen sensors and cameras to allow precise tracking of hand and eye gestures. Computing power would be provided by M2 chips. It will be equipped with two ports: a USB-C for data and a new proprietary charger that attaches magnetically and can be locked by turning it.

The device should be called Apple Reality Pro and could be sold for around 3,000 dollars. It will therefore not be designed for the general public, at least initially, and will have no impact on Apple’s accounts, but over time it could become an important source of income for the company, coming, according to some, to take the place of the iPhones.

Apple is taking an open-ended approach to its headset features, hoping that a wide variety of options will entice consumers to give the product a try. It is reasonable to expect that over time the company will arrive at a more precise focus on the possible uses of the viewer, after evaluating the functions preferred by those who own it: the same happened for the Apple Watch, which over time has abandoned its pretensions from a luxury accessory and has become a device increasingly dedicated to health and well-being.

At launch, according to Gurman, the viewer should have these features:.

Compatibility with most Apple iPad apps, such as Books, Camera, Contacts, FaceTime, Files, Freeform, Home, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Safari, Stocks, TV and Weather. They will be displayed in mixed reality, as is the case today for example Maps on the iPhone.

A new Wellness app dedicated to meditation, with immersive graphics, relaxing sounds and voiceovers.

The ability to run the hundreds of thousands of third-party iPad apps that already exist on the App Store with little or no modifications.

A portal to follow sports in virtual reality, part of Apple’s strategy on streaming live matches and news.

A wide range of games, with top-rated titles from third-party developers already available on other Apple devices.

A function to use the headset as an external monitor for Mac.

Advanced video conferencing and virtual meeting rooms with realistic avatars, to give users the feeling of interacting in the same place. It was one of the highlights of Meta’s offering for its Horizon professional platform, but it can’t be said to have been very successful so far.

New collaboration tools via the Freeform app that allows users to work on virtual whiteboards and review material together.

A new VR-focused Fitness+ experience for working out while wearing your headset.

A virtual environment, such as the desert or sky, for watching videos.

Users will also be able to use the headset in a number of ways, including manual and eye control and Siri. It will also be possible to connect a keyboard or use another Apple device.

Applications from third-party developers will be added to these functions. Apple will showcase a software development kit and Mac simulator for Reality Pro at the Worldwide Developers Conference, where the company will invite attendees to invent applications and services for xrOS, its new mixed reality operating system.

The time factor

The question Gurman asks is whether Apple will have enough time to do all of this before users lose interest. Metal, for example, hasn’t succeeded, and despite the efforts of Mark Zuckerberg, many of those who have bought Quest headsets almost never use them.

So in Cupertino they will have to move quickly and reposition the price and intended use of Reality Pros to be successful: according to another expert Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases: a similar viewer at This year, glasses by 2025 and even contact lenses by 2030-2040. “Glasses and contact lenses will probably be dedicated more to AR applications,” he writes.