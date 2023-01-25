In just two months of ‘life’ – it was launched in November 2022 – ChatGpt has already been able to profoundly divide the scientific community and the world of education.

There are those who view this new tool with suspicion and those who, instead, from the pages of New York Times writes that “it is useless to ban ChatGpt in schools. On the contrary, it must be used to teach”.

The artificial intelligence of OpenAI he’s able to produce creative texts, perform mathematical calculations and even write software. So good as to mislead even the most educated human beings. And the most demanding examiners.

In the USA, ChatGpt has just passed the final exam of an MBA – masters in business administration – designed for the Wharton school of the University of Pennsylvania. The experiment was led by Professor Christian Terwiesch, who underlined how the AI ​​has done “an extraordinary job in handling questions related to Operation Management and process analysis, including those related to case studies”.

The study conducted on the performance of ChatGpt has highlighted how this technology is able to “synthesize the skills of managers and MBA graduates in generalincluding future analysts and consultants”.

ChatGpt passed the test with a score corresponding to B and B- and it was not, however, free from errors: “It is surprising – Professor Terwiesch affirmed – that it instead made some elementary level operations wrong”.

For the study authors, this result should alarm schools and universities. The final checks of the MBAs and the tests of the degree courses should be urgently revised. And training itself should be rethought, which should aim for one collaboration between humans and artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile ChatGpt passes exams that require students years of study. In fact, at least four are needed to pass theUsmle (United States Medical Licensing Examination) which enables the profession of doctor in the USA.

In this case ChatGpt generated answers able to satisfy all three steps of which this test is made up, “without any specialized training”. The results, according to the academics who conducted the study, would demonstrate that ChatGpt would be able to help with the training of doctors and, even, “potentially making clinical decisions”.

Pretty absurd that chatGPT has passed the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE). Today, it takes 4 years of med school and 2+ years of clinical rotations to pass. It tests ambiguous scenarios & closely-related differential diagnoseshttps://t.co/oGdKXhEnUt — Noor Siddiqui (@noor_siddiqui_) January 22, 2023

Also a faculty of lawstill in the US, tried to submit a series of tests to ChatGpt based on topics ranging from constitutional right to taxation and torts.

Jonathan Choi, professor of the Minnesota University Law Schoolsubmitted to ChatGPT the same test faced by his students, consisting of 95 multiple-choice questions and 12 free-answer questions. The AI ​​passed the exam with a passing overall score of C+. The result was surprising, even if the ChatGpt test was among the worst in its class.