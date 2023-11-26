all the news we know about the next Apple headphones

Everything you need to know about the second generation of AirPods Max.

Apple plans to launch its AirPods Max 2 in 2024

Everything seems to indicate that Apple is already working on the development of AirPods Max 2. The most recent rumors suggest that the company will update its wireless headphones in 2024 and, among some of its new features, the implementation of the USB-C port in the AirPods Max 2 stands out. But there is more, much more.

It’s been three years since Apple launched its original AirPods Max, a December 8, 2020 which was full of surprises with all the new features incorporated into wireless headphones such as the adaptive equalizer, transparency mode or active noise cancellation, among others.

In this guide we will discover all the news that Apple’s AirPods Max 2 have in store for us – hold on because curves are coming!

AirPods Max 2: all its possible new features

The rumors that circulate openly on the Internet have allowed us to know many characteristics of the AirPods Max 2. A second generation of wireless circumaural headphones that promises great news in 2024.

Puerto USB-C

One of the features that the AirPods Max 2 will almost certainly have is a puerto USB-C. This is one of the most interesting novelties in headphones because will offer much more versatility in its use.

The AirPods Max 2 will come with un cable USB-C a USB-C and the movement will imply one more step towards the definitive goodbye to the Lightning USB port.

Bluetooth 5.3

Another new feature that the AirPods Max 2 is expected to include is Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Currently it is the most advanced wireless technology of the industry and many lower-level wireless headphones already incorporate it.

In fact, the AirPods Pro 2 arrived with Bluetooth 5.3. Also It is present in other iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch products. So it is almost inevitable that Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity will also land on the AirPods Max 2.

Bluetooth 5.3 offers greater wireless connection stability and greater energy efficiency. They also include LE Audio, but Apple devices do not yet have support for this functionality.

Chip H2

On the other hand, the AirPods Max 2 could incorporate a powerful H2 chip, a chip specially designed by Apple for its headphones. This hardware component Enable different functions such as adaptive audio or advanced noise cancellation and also helps the headphones have lower energy consumption.

However, this rumor is less credible than the rest. Mark Gurman argued that Apple was not considering the possibility of including its H2 chip in its AirPods Max 2 so we’ll see what happens eventually.

Chip U2

Apple’s ultra-wideband U2 chips are available in the iPhone 15 line in the Apple Watch Series 9, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It’s time for it to come to AirPods too!

This small U2 chip is responsible for offering support to improve Find My functionality. That is, it provides almost exact precision of the product location. An ideal function for headphones like the AirPods Max 2, since they can be taken anywhere.

New case

When Apple presented its 629-euro AirPods Max, they accompanied their on-ear headphones with a case that sparked great controversy and many memes among consumers. Yes, it is a very secure case… but it is not pretty at all. It’s rare. Many They compared the design of the AirPods Max case to everything from bags to lingerie. Maybe Apple has learned its lesson and redesigned its case from scratch.

New colors

As is usual in the company with the bitten apple logo, they will most likely present AirPods Max 2 with a new selection of colors. Currently the first generation is available in white, blue, pink, green, red and black. Who knows what colors Apple will surprise us with! Maybe a “star yellow”?

On the other hand, the information circulating on the internet suggests that Apple will present its AirPods Max 2 along with AirPods 4, which will be a kind of mix between AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro. It is even possible that the company led by Tim Cook will announce two variants of AirPods 4 with USB-C and noise cancellation.