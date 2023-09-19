All the technology (that you don’t expect) in the Forumula 1 engine

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Formula One engine is not what you expect. We were behind the scenes of the 2023 Italian GP in Monza to discover with Lenovo how the technological spectacle of the top four-wheel racing series was born. The technological mantra that resonates in the paddock of the Monza Autodrome is “technology as a service”. «This is a sport different from others – Pete Samara, Director of Strategic Technical Ventures of Formula 1, explains to Sole 24 Ore -. Each circuit is different from the other. Everything is dismantled and reassembled every few days, and we leave every two weeks.” It’s a logistical and technical effort that is difficult to imagine if you don’t experience it from the inside. Ten teams compete on the track, at least a thousand people are dedicated to the teams, and then there are the mechanics, engineers and technicians. We also include catering and reception which is a machine within the machine.

Event Technical Centre (ETC)

The interior

Everything, Samara explains, must be organised, packaged and shipped. And so far we’re talking about computers, cables, tables, counters, physical objects, then there’s digital and it’s a whole different story. The agreement between Formula 1 and Lenovo involves not only the supply of the Chinese giant’s technological solutions – and therefore computers, servers and supercomputing systems (High Performing Computing) but also the organization of the telecommunications infrastructure and data storage both in basic operations and during the races. To have a clearer idea of ​​each Formula 1 circuit, 120 cameras need to be placed on the track, six for each car, plus the camera hanging from a wire that follows the cars as they enter and exit from the box, the one on the starting line and the one on the helicopter filming the race from above. There are more than a hundred microphones called to listen to car sounds. Translated into data it means a monstrous mass that must travel to the teams, pass to the broadcasters to arrive in part on our televisions. Samara takes us to the control rooms where this traffic is concentrated, managed and transmitted through optical fiber to the UK in London where the physical direction of the Formula 1 event is located which is responsible for transforming this information into the show we know through our televisions , tablets and smartphones. The appearance is that of a prefabricated building, of the kind found in campsites. The Event Technical Center (ETC) requires five days of work to set up. Under its foundations run just under 60 km of optical fiber. As stated on the Formula 1 website, it is powered by 50 bespoke software systems comprising over 4 million lines of code on 1268 computer cores, equivalent to around 4700 GHz of processing power, 4.5 TB of RAM and around 150 TB of storage. Everything is measured and I transmit everything: from the G-forces experienced by the drivers when cornering to the pressure on the accelerator and all the audio and video from the cameras and microphones. The millions of data points generated by each car over the course of 22 Grands Prix around the world are transported by Lenovo’s infrastructure. Each team then has metric technologies and proprietary algorithms for its internal analyzes inside the vehicle. “We have to make sure that a million moving pieces synchronize and come together in perfect harmony for the race weekend,” explains Chris Roberts, IT Director of Formula 1.

Event Technical Centre (ETC)

“It’s about ensuring that innovation converges and that everything is one hundred percent operational for the fans. There are many people and many software to make work together”. However, since Covid onwards the mantra has changed. “Doing more with less,” summarizes Lenovo’s IT chief. “In one year we consume 30% less energy and we have given ourselves a sustainable disposal strategy for the technological hardware used by the organization”. By relying on Lenovo ARS, F1 was able to offset some of the costs of an upgrade of technology, as well as ensuring security through secure and reliable data destruction. Additionally, the initiative supports the organization’s sustainability goals by recycling technologies in a more socially and environmentally responsible manner.

