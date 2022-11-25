hlpya startup that has developed a services platform for motorists, has closed a 7.5 million euro Series A round led by Synergo Capital and participated by Cdp venture capital through the Fondo corporate partners I e The Techshop. The company, founded in May 2020 by Valerio Chiaronzi, Graziano Cavallo and Enrico Noseda, had already closed two seed rounds, of 1 million (participated by Victory hubs e Good insurance) in 2021 and 600 thousand euros with The Techshop last May. In total it raised 9.1 million.

What does. This startup aims to innovate the vehicle assistance sector with services ranging from roadside assistance to vehicle repair.

The ecosystem. Hlpy it started its business by making agreements with national and international players in the car rental sector and with car manufacturers and by the end of 2022 it expects a volume of 40,000 assistance missions. The hlpy platform has a network of 650 rescuers who have a fleet of 3,000 rescue vehicles.

Digital and sustainability. According to Synergo Capital “the changes triggered in the automotive sector by the macro-trends relating to electrification, connectivity and shared mobility require the main players in the sector to rethink their supply chain and their products and services in a digital and sustainable key. In hlpy we have found a state-of-the-art digital platform for end-to-end roadside assistance management, which reduces intervention times, operating costs and increases the value and quality perceived by end users”.

Babaco market, round of 6.3 million

Babaco market, a fruit and vegetable delivery service that also wants to fight food waste, has closed a new 6.3 million euro series A financing round. Leading the operation United Ventureswith the participation of FaceIt founder Niccolò Maisto and existing partners, including Cdp venture capital (through the Accelerator fund), Seven investments, Feel venture, Doorway, Startupbootcamp foodtech, Boost heroes, Plug and play, NextUp e LVenture. We also talked about it WHO.

The numbers. Founded in 2020 by Francesco Giberti (also CEO), the company has raised funding for a total of 8.1 million. The company closed 2021 with 35,000 boxes delivered and 800,000 euros in turnover. In 2022 it doubled the numbers and “recovered” 700 tons of food.

Cosaporto, new resources for 5 million

Cosaportoa startup that deals with the home delivery of high quality products, has closed a series A round of 5 million euro which saw the entry of Azimut Italia with the fund Azimut eltif – venture capital alicrowd IIof business angels, of Lazio Innova e Mamacrowd.

Because it’s interesting. Founded in 2017, Cosaporto it is proposed as a high-end delivery for gifts and special occasions for individuals and companies (average receipt between 55 and 60 euros). The company claims to have reached over 100,000 customers, including 5,000 companies. On the supplier side, it has entered into agreements with 500 shops, 80% of which are exclusive. The service is active in Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, Florence, Forte dei Marmi and London.

Ftnet, first 3 million

Ftneta startup founded in 2021 that aims to innovate the relationship in the pharmaceutical sector between industry and retailers through digitization, has closed a round of 3 million euros, in the so-called Friends and Family segment (reserved for a limited number of selected subjects).

The objectives. Based in Naples, the company of Marco Di Tonto and Stefano Beltrame is developing a platform, which will be operational in early 2023.

Xceed raises 2 million

New round of financing of 2 million euros for Xceed, a startup that has developed a platform that allows users to discover and book evenings, musical events and festivals. The Estonian fund is leading the capital increase Trind ventures. In 2015 and 2019 he invested in the company 360 Capital, respectively 550 thousand euros and 2 million. In 2016 he obtained a convertible note for 250 thousand euros. Total raised: 4.8 million.

The numbers. Founded in 2014Xceed collects 50% of its turnover in Spain (Italy is the second market with 25%). To date, the platform, which is also present in Portugal, France, Belgium and Germany, claims more than 30 million event bookings.

Biotech, round the 1.5 million euros per Drug Discovery and Clinic

What does. Drug Discovery and Clinic closed a €1.5 million round led by Utopia SISan investment company specializing in healthcare and biomedical.

The objectives. Drug Discovery and Clinic to Use Funding to Develop Platform for Potential Drug Development for Different Cancer Scenarios Including Leukemia and Breast Cancer

Primo Space invests 1.35 million in Eolian

Eolianna Turin-based company, has raised €1.35 million in funding in a round led by First Spacea fund managed by Primo ventures.

What does. Founded by Roberto Carnicelli, Chiara Mugnai, Giovanni Luddeni and Emidio Granito, the company leverages satellite data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to predict the probability and impact of natural disasters for financial institutions considering the effects of climate change.

Morsy, 500 thousand euros in Turin

walrusesa Turin startup co-founded in 2018 by Carlo Alberto Danna and dall startup studio Mamaz, will raise an investment of 500 thousand euros in the coming months. Lead investor of the operation, IH1the investment holding company of Mamazen.

What does. The company delivers 300 meals every day to the employees of 145 companies in Turin, in the office.

Numbers. Since its foundation, Morsy has recorded +500% of revenues in two years, with a growing turnover. In October 2022 alone, the startup claims to have delivered over 5,500 meals with an increase of 56% compared to October 2021.

FidoRent launches with Exor and Casavo

Thanks to Exor Ventures and new investors including Casavothe proptech (innovation in the real estate sector) FidoRent makes its debut on the North-West residential rental market with an investment round for a total of 400 thousand euros which guarantees the newborn startup the necessary support to expand its reference territory, offering its services in the cities of Turin and Milan.

What does. FidoRent aims to relieve the homeowner from the risks associated with late or missing payments from tenants and to guarantee him immediate liquidity. FidoRent takes care of verifying the suitability of the tenant, also thanks to the proprietary algorithm that analyzes the creditworthiness.

The notice

Smart cities. You have until December 31st to participate in TIM Smart City Challengean initiative that intends to select the best solutions for the cities of the future. WHO to apply.

What’s going on in Europe

Fintech. Tactilea Berlin-based startup that helps fintech companies build, execute and evaluate automated decision-making streams without developers having to write complex lines of code, has raised $20 million in a Series A investment round led by Index Ventures e Tiger Global.

