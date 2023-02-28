To ensure a correct functioning of electrical circuits and systems it is necessary that inside them there is a device able to keep the voltage constant and stable. This is precisely the main function of the voltage regulatorsoften referred to as AVR, which stands for Automatic Voltage Regulator.

The presence of this electronic device stabilizes the input voltage, keeping it within a certain range and converting it into a fixed output voltage. This prevents changes in the input voltage from causing malfunctions or damage to the circuit or system.

What is the voltage regulator for?

In the vast majority of electrical circuits there is a need for a voltage regulator. In particular, they are indispensable in all those circuits whose components require a certain voltage input: in situations of this type, if there were no AVR, one power surge it could damage the circuit itself or the system.

So let's talk about a device crucial. There is the right one for every application typology of voltage regulator: by way of example we can mention the charging pumps, the buck-boost switching regulators, the minimum dropout voltage regulators and the linear voltage regulators.

How to choose the right component

Applications of voltage regulators

Voltage regulators are fundamental components for most of the devices we deal with every day: they are always present in household appliances such as refrigerators, radios, computers and vehicles such as cars and motorcycles. As for i computerthe AVRs are located inside the power supply.

Their function is to stabilize tensions so that they can be used by the processor and by the various components of the motherboard without running the risk of “burning”. In cars and motorbikesOn the other hand, the voltage regulator becomes a sort of filter between the alternator, which generates the energy, and the battery, which represents the tank in which that energy is stored.

What to do in case of malfunction

Designed to have a duration equal to the life of the device in which they are installed, the voltage regulators they are very resistant elements and they rarely fail. However, it is not excluded that such an accident could happen: usually the cause must be identified in excessively high temperatures. When you damage the regulatorthe device in which it is installed can exhibit various symptoms.

In a computer, for example, the processor may experience sudden changes during use, or the monitor occasionally shows a disturbed signal. In cars and in motoon the other hand, there may be problems with the lights and the engine, which could show a little fluid and not at all regular performance.

In any case, to be sure that these problems are actually related to the malfunction of the AVR, it will be sufficient to obtain a multimeter and measure the input and output voltages and compare them with the values ​​indicated by the device manufacturer.