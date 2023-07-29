Allied Telesis enriches the offer with industrial switches

Allied Telesis presented the new series Of switch industriali IE220. Characterized by great robustness, the devices are designed for ensure long-lasting performance in demanding environmentssuch as those of the reti OT and some outdoor installations. Specifically, the company targets the new switches for use in the building automationnell’urban infrastructure of smart cities and in adaptive traffic control and in preventive road maintenance.

High power switches

The IE220 Series switches offer high-performance Gigabit connectivity to IIoT devices without compromising performance or throughput, thanks to dual 10 Gigabit fiber uplinks and Gigabit PoE++ interfaces. Gigabit PoE++ interfaces deliver up to 95W per port. This high level of power budget makes the IE220 series lhe ideal solution also for surveillance cameras, monitors, points of sale, access systems, PoE lighting and other devices that require more than 30W to operate.

“the market ofIndustrial Ethernet is a key area for Allied Telesis and with the IE220 Series we add a key component to deliver a broad and flexible solution for any installation in complex environments – he has declared Rahul Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at Allied Telesis –. This series of switches will provide all the power the many PoE++ devices need found in IIoT networks”.

Founded in 1987 and Takayoshi Oshimaa, since 2022 Allied Telesis is led by its daughter Sachie Oshimawho has landed the role of CEO after ten years on the board of directors. Currently, the company has two locationsin Tokyo and San José (California), and includes approximately 1700 employees globally. Allied Telesis is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchangebut the Oshima family is the largest shareholder.

The entire life cycle of products

“We have two manufacturing plants in China and Taiwan – he claims Giovanni Prinetti, solution marketing manager of Allied Telesis Italia – and headquarters in all continents: the one that manages Europe is located in Amsterdam. We then several research centers in America, Japan and New Zealandwhile the quality test part is done directly in Japan”.

Allied Telesis yes in fact, it takes charge of the entire life cycle of the productsfrom development to after-sales assistance, e realizes from computer network cards up to switches, in the three macro-categories hardware, software and services/management tools.

“The company has been around as long as networking has existed – he adds Alessandro Amendolagine, sales director for Italy, Israel and the Middle East –. We started with transceivers and transducers and have arrived at being market leader in the field of networking and LAN network equipment. Our focus is on LAN network products and deviceswhich means switches, both rack and industrial, as well as all devices in the wireless world”.

“We also have in portfolio a proprietary Wi-Fi solution – continues Amendolagine –, a single channel for all access points and that allows you to overcome the disconnection problem as customers move between access points”.

Totally indirect sale

In Italy, Allied Telesis’ sales strategy plans to reach customers exclusively through partners. These can be resellers e system integrator (circa 150) which are supplied by distributors, direct and indirect (about ten).

“Our partner program provides three different levels of partnership, Silver, Gold e Platinum – explains Amendolagine -, which give access to different levels of discounts and to a cash-back when a certain turnover is reached. All system integrators and reseller who decide to work with our products can access our program”.

To the channel program, Allied Telesis also supports a technical certification plan also based on three levels: basic, intermediate and advanced. Together with the turnover achieved, the number of people of the partner who have obtained the certification helps to determine the level achieved in the Partner Program. “We work closely with partners – underlines Amendolagine -. Our aim is to grow the number of partners. We periodically organize workshops dedicated to technical or commercial training and they are often also an opportunity to acquire new partners”.

Allied Telesis is focused on products that fully comply with market standards and which ensure the possibility of operate with third-party devices. “We have one new named security solution Auger – conclude Amendolagine –. It is a service managed by partners that allows you to monitor the entire network through probes installed at the customer with alarm in case of failures and malfunctions”.

Allied Telesis is present in Italy especially in the sector transport, education, healthcare, logistics and in the military world. For several years, the company has been collaborating with the Air Force, Army and Navy, areas in which it generates over 30% of its turnover.

