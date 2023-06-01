Allow me, Kachaka: Japanese start-up launches robotic furniture

“Robots for everyone” promised Toru Nishikawa five years ago. Now the head of Japan’s largest artificial intelligence and robotics start-up, Preferred Networks (PFN), is keeping his word. The robot division Preferred Robotics has now launched its first robot for home use. Allow me, kachaka (pronounced: ka-cha-ka).

The machine is not a sophisticated android that does the housework for the residents. The one-armed cleaning robot that cleans up the chaotic living room on its own is not marketed either. Rather, the future begins small and modest – with a mobile piece of furniture.

The robotic system currently consists of two units, a shelf on castors and a miniaturized, flat, box-shaped semitrailer with cameras and sensors, which can move autonomously in space and bring up various rolling shelves on command. It should form the basis for a “Smart Furniture Platform” with which the Japanese want to start their commercial robot offensive.

More clever furniture than robots

Operation is simple: you tell the robot which mobile shelving it should take where by voice command or the associated app. Then the device buzzes, slowly rolls under its up to 20-kilogram load, docks and trundles as a team to the specified location. Of course, the robot also drives to the charging station independently.

Toru Isobe, President of Preferred Robotics, told MIT Technology Review at a recent product launch, “We decided to bring this product to market because we believe it’s the most useful yet scalable concept as a platform.”

In addition to the idea of ​​a flexible, adaptable living space, the current state of the art is the reason for him. The more agile and intelligent a robot is, the more expensive it becomes: “In this respect, intelligent furniture is more marketable,” says Isobe.



Expensive robot for home use

However, the increase is appropriate, because the fun is by no means cheap. The robot costs 228,000 yen (equivalent to 1,500 euros), spread over 48 monthly installments, the shelves depending on size 23,800 (almost 160 euros) to 29,800 yen (200 euros) and the monthly app fee 980 yen (6.50 euros).

The question now is whether customers will learn to love the autonomous serving table. Serving robots like this are already found in restaurants in Japan. There, however, they are constantly in use and not just sporadically like Kachaka. PFN does not challenge this.

Since it was founded in 2014, the start-up has made a name for itself as a reliable industrial partner. On the one hand, that’s a blessing: The company has accumulated a lot of experience in various industries, from cancer detection to cleaning robots. But despite all the diversity, one factor that has made many software and IT-based mega start-ups worldwide big has fallen by the wayside: a really easily scalable platform.

Robots are usually more expensive than an app, so the market for them is correspondingly smaller. For this reason, Google gave up robot development years ago and focused on the development of more easily scalable artificial intelligence. With Kachaka as its first product, PFN is now looking for the robotic system that people find irresistible.









