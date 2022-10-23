No one should install 13 fans for a GT502 case at once…



Following the mATX case of PRIME AP201, ASUS launched a very popular dual-cabin case in recent years – TUF Gaming GT502 for the huge ATX market.

In terms of design, the dual-cabin design, which has been quite popular in recent years, is adopted. The main cabin of the TUF Gaming GT502 is for the motherboard and graphics card, while the sub-cabin is for the power supply, extra cold row, 2.5 / 3.5 inches, etc. Wait for the device to be used. Also because of the dual-cabin design, the GT502 case can install up to 10 + 3 fans (the top of the main cabin, the side, the bottom of the graphics card and the rear of the case + the sub-cabin).

However, we did not install so many fans this time, mainly because of the cooling effect of the installed parts.

The I/O configuration of TUF Gaming GT502 is quite complete, including 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm hybrid audio jack, Power and Reset buttons, as well as RGB lighting control buttons… The TUF Gaming Logo under the case has added RGB lighting effects this time, making it not monotonous at all.

From the back of the case, you can see that this case adopts the design of removing the side panels without screws, and it is also structurally optimized, allowing users to remove the side panels on both sides without worrying about the side panels falling directly due to handicap. Damaged on the ground.

、

You can see the reminder design on the side panel on the back, so that you can clearly know what the position is used for, but… The back panel on the back uses a magnetic filter, which is quite easy to remove and clean.

After removing the side panel, you can see that there is a multi-function bracket for 360mm water cooling radiator or fan on the top, because it can install 3 3.5-inch hard drives in addition to the cooling radiator; the lower right is for 3.5-inch hard drives. bracket.

The design of the sub-cabin is quite simple, and the space is sufficient, and all the wires that you don’t want to see can be buried in it.

Let’s take a look at the main body of the TUF Gaming GT502 case. This case can support E-ATX motherboards, so this time we actually installed and used the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard just launched by ASUS, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card.

The front glass is detachable, which makes it much more convenient for users to install parts.

We removed the side bracket for 2.5 / 3.5 inch storage, because here we are going to install 3 120mm fans.

The part that needs special attention is that if you use an EATX motherboard like the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme, if you add a cold row to the side, there may be a little interference, and you need to adjust it slightly to install it better.

Use NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, mainly because ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 is not in hand, and GeForce RTX 4090 with GIGABYTE is obviously not a good choice, so just use Founders Edition.

With ROG Herculx graphics card support bracket, but the TUF Gaming GT502 case itself also has a graphics card support bracket design, but we think ROG Herculx is better to use.

One thing that needs to be reminded is that the Adapter that comes with the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card may encounter the problem that the case cannot be closed. To a certain extent, it is possible to completely close the side panel of the case, but the bending of the wire will become very high at this time. It is not recommended for long-term use.

Later, we used the 2x 8 PIN to 12 + 4 PIN 12VHPWR cables that came with the new version of the THOR power supply.

Fengshan part uses TUF Gaming TF120 ARGB Fan, of course, because this group of fans has been matched with the case a while ago.

After all the parts are installed, turn it on directly to see the RGB lighting effect.

For the water cooling part, we use InWin NR36, and the cold head part is quite gorgeous, which is slightly different from most of the integrated water cooling products currently on the market.

The screw-free design of the side panel is quite good, but it may be possible to consider introducing hand-turned screws in the bracket part, which may make the installation more convenient for users.

The TUF Gaming woven handle is definitely one of the features of this case, the user can easily move the case through the woven handle.

The design of up to 10 + 3 fans also makes the TUF Gaming GT502 better than other dual-cabin cases in terms of heat dissipation, but if you want to install a fan in the sub-cabin, you may first think about how to arrange its airflow. There is a motherboard and a processor on the side; in addition, the side heat dissipation will inevitably sacrifice the installation space of multiple storage devices, which is also a part that needs special attention.

Overall, TUF Gaming GT502, as a double-cabin design case, is quite easy to install, and the sub-cabin has a large space (without installing a fan). If you want to complete the line, you must invest more time.