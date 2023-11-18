Home » ALMA Detects Magnetic Field of Distant 9io9 Galaxy, Shedding Light on Galaxy Formation
Astronomers Detect Magnetic Field of Distant Galaxy

Astronomers recently used the Atacama Large Millimeter and Submillimeter Array (ALMA) to detect the magnetic field of a distant galaxy that took more than 11 billion years for its light to reach Earth. The observation provides key insights into the formation of magnetic fields in galaxies.

The light detected by ALMA originated from a galaxy that existed when the universe was 2.5 billion years old. By studying this ancient light, astronomers gain valuable information about the formation and structure of the magnetic fields in galaxies, including our own Milky Way.

The findings show that fully formed magnetic fields were present in the distant galaxy, similar to those found in nearby galaxies. This suggests that magnetic fields spanning entire galaxies could have formed rapidly during the early stages of the universe’s history.

The team of researchers believes that intense star formation in the early universe may have played a role in accelerating the development of magnetic fields. These magnetic fields, in turn, influence the formation of subsequent stars, opening a new window into the workings of galaxies.

To detect the magnetic field of the distant galaxy, the team used ALMA to look for light from dust grains within the galaxy. When a magnetic field is present, these dust grains align, leading to polarized light that travels in preferred directions rather than oscillating randomly. This polarization signal was detected and mapped by ALMA, confirming for the first time that very distant galaxies have magnetic fields.

The discovery was published in the journal Nature and provides astronomers with new opportunities to unravel the mystery of how basic galaxy features are formed. The research sheds light on the role of magnetic fields in the evolution of galaxies and offers a glimpse into the early stages of the universe’s history.

