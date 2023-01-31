Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 300 startups and spin-offs involved and 25 co-design projects involving around twenty medium and large Italian and foreign companies: this is the 2022 balance sheet of the open innovation activities of AlmaCube, the Innovation Hub of the University of Bologna and Confindustria Emilia Area Centro, which for the new year has formalized in these hours the new “Call for Startups” to identify companies that will be able to join a nine-month incubation program, with departure set for the month of April. The deadline for sending applications is set for February 24 directly online and startups and spin-offs will be offered a mentoring and acceleration path structured in nine modules, each of which focused on specific topics ranging from the business model to social impact up to fundraising

Design thinking e venture clienting

The launch of the new incubation program – Andrea Barzetti, CEO of Almacube underlined in a note – will allow our community of innovators to expand further, and we remain increasingly convinced that talents and startups represent an engine for growth and innovation of the territory and its fabric of businesses ready to experiment and apply the proposed solutions in practice”. The areas of intervention range from Industry 4.0 issues to those of environmental sustainability, involve a network of international partners and since last year have had a driving force for further development thanks to the first “venture client” services, a cooperation model based on the methodology of design thinking (and enabled by the role of interface between the two worlds of AlmaCube) in which the company does not buy the equity of a startup but becomes its customer and validates the solution in the field, quickly and cheaply

The collaboration with CERN and the search for talent

An important line of activity of the Bologna Innovation Hub is, as mentioned, that of international partnerships established with a view to enhancing open innovation projects even across borders. The most important is CBI (acronym for Challenge Based Innovation) and it is the operational project that brings together the companies of Emilia Romagna with the technologies of CERN in Geneva. The five-month program sees the active participation of multidisciplinary teams of students and researchers from three important regional universities, and specifically the universities of Bologna, Modena and Reggio Emilia and Ferrara. Almacube is also a partner and methodological manager of CBI.ATTRACT, a 16-week interdisciplinary program for students focused on solutions capable of contributing to the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations which takes place within IdeaSquare, the open innovation laboratory of Cern. Last but not least, one of the incubator’s primary objectives is to attract talent with a view to open collaboration between local businesses and the public administration: in this sense, the BET – Bologna Empowering Talent project promoted by the Metropolitan City of Bologna, a call aimed at 13 young people from all over Italy who will compete on the theme of innovation with a focus on the green transition.