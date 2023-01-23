Audiweb made the total digital audience data available in November 2022. On an average day, there were 36.6 million users who surfed from the detected devices (computers, smartphones and tablets), online for an average of 2 hours and 42 minutes per person . In October there were still 36.6 million unique users, online daily for 2 hours and 37 minutes, while in November 2021 there were 36.9 million individuals online on average for 2 hours and 21 minutes per person. Substantial stability therefore in the use of the Network compared to the previous month and a drop of 0.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.

On the other hand, the trend in the use of TikTok in Italy is very different. In November 2022, the monthly users of the video entertainment social platform amounted to over 18.3 million. Slightly up (+0.7%) compared to October 2022, and up by as much as 77.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. Overall, since Audiweb made TikTok’s audience data publicly available in April 2021, users have more than doubled.

The 18.3 million monthly users represent almost 42% of the total of those who used the Internet in our country in November 2022. And just under half (47.3%), gross of overlaps, of all those who they used a social platform in November last year.

The amount of time spent was also important, albeit down on the previous month. Suffice it to say that among the most visited categories, search leads, which has a penetration of 95.1%, and to which an average of 2 hours and 55 minutes were dedicated, while on TikTok, in the same period of time, people dedicated an average of 4 hours and 31 minutes, plus also emails, for which the monthly time spent was 4 hours and 28 minutes.

In short, TikTok is becoming increasingly important in our country and, not surprisingly, the platform has recently launched the “TikTok Academy”, to help brands become marketing experts on TikTok. A free, interactive and always-on training platform designed to help marketing professionals develop specific skills for TikTok which, as the data tell us, is now a must for companies, institutions and organizations.