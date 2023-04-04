Alone, but not lonely: Sleepless people find company in VR bedrooms



Chilling lo-fi music plays in the distance. Shooting stars rush through the sparkling galaxy above me. I defy physics and float through space on my back. I yawn and stretch until my fist hits a pillow I’d forgotten about.

I wasn’t really in space, of course, but on a couch in my apartment. Virtually, however, I was in one of the many “bedrooms” on the VRChat platform in virtual reality (VR). These are virtual spaces that people use their headsets to enter to relax and even sleep.

VR dormitories are becoming increasingly popular among people suffering from insomnia or loneliness. They offer cozy enclaves where strangers are sure to find relaxation and companionship. At least most.

VR bedrooms against loneliness

Each VR bedroom is designed to exude tranquillity. Some imitate beaches and campsites with campfires, others look like hotel rooms or cabins. The soundtracks vary from relaxing beats to nature sounds to absolute silence, while the lighting can range from neon disco balls to pitch black darkness. The ability to sleep in groups can be particularly appealing to isolated or lonely people who want to feel less alone.

That’s how it goes, for example, Mydia Garcia, who started social sleeping almost a year ago. “I walked [in der VR] dancing until 3am and was tired, but I didn’t want to leave VR or my friends.” Garcia and her friends visited remote worlds and then snuggled together because they found the experience therapeutic and bonding.

Jeff Schwerd also discovered VR dormitories during the pandemic and found in them a cure for loneliness. He enjoys cuddling with strangers and often uses full body tracking, which allows avatars to move in sync with real bodies to mimic the feeling of being cuddled and held. Schwerd says it makes him feel protected and allows him to sleep better. He also finds the atmosphere in the bedrooms relaxing. So much so that he can sometimes fall asleep on his own. “My favorite place to relax by myself is this grassy hill with a campfire. I like to hear the sound of the fire,” he says.

“Easier for me to sleep in VR”

A sense of community isn’t the only reason people fall asleep in virtual realities. Scott Davis uses the VRChat dormitories several times a week to combat his insomnia. “It’s so much easier for me to sleep in VR and it’s helped me fall asleep more reliably,” he says. “Normally I have to be pretty tired to fall asleep outside of VR. But in VR I can lie down and fall asleep faster, even if I’m not tired at first.” So he returns to the dormitories. “I have the confidence that as an insomniac, I can control my sleep,” says Davis.

This sense of control is a big reason why VR can have a therapeutic effect on people with insomnia, says neuroscientist Massimiliano de Zambotti, who researches sleep at the nonprofit organization SRI International.

“When you suffer from insomnia, you go to bed and your brain starts spinning. You worry and brood and your heart is racing. You’re not relaxed and you’re in a heightened state of excitement that prevents you from falling asleep,” says de Zambotti. “Neuroscientifically, VR works because you can modulate the environment you’re in, but you have an anchor to reality and can feel safe enough to fall asleep.”

The metaverse is full of underage users

But what if you don’t have that experience? One day, when I entered a VR dorm room, I immediately heard a child’s voice in my ear. The kid who had a robot avatar tried unsuccessfully to engage me and a medieval knight in conversation. (My avatar was a stick of butter with a tiny cylinder because – why not?)

Unnerved, the robot floated into the corner where about seven avatars were lying peacefully together and apparently asleep. Then the child’s voice taunted her, “I’m going to kill you! I’m going to literally kill you!”

The metaverse is known to be full of underage users, and my journey through the dormitories confirmed that children make an alarming appearance in these adult rooms. Another bedroom that I visited was immediately filled with the voices of several children, this time speaking Spanish and French.

So I took the elevator up to a “roof” where I found a red-lit corner with plush velvet couches. “Hi, I like your Avi [Avatar]said a child’s voice behind me. I turned and spotted another robotic avatar who seemed to be talking to a scarecrow. “I like your avatar too,” said a man’s voice. “Do you want a cuddle?” The child floated away , and I followed him uneasily.

Tiptoe through the VR bedroom

Schwerd told me that he had also seen children in dormitories. “There are definitely minors who are a nuisance,” he says. But he stressed that most dormitories are quiet and respectful.

In my experience, that was usually the case. Some dormitories I stumbled into were empty and silent. In others, the avatars snuggled together and slept soundly. In still others, groups of avatars huddled together, awake but still, some whispering, others just relaxing. I often felt the need to mumble “sorry” and tiptoe, forgetting that in a room full of avatars I was just a floating stick of butter that hardly anyone would hear or care.

I couldn’t fall asleep in VR. I was extremely aware of my surroundings and found the headset uncomfortable on my face. But while I found some rooms exhausting, I also discovered dormitories that were quiet and peaceful. Places to just sit and be. In the real world, I have a hard time finding quiet places to relax, and the virtual dorms gave me the space and time to sit back and gaze at the stars.



(vs.)

