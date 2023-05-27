Alone in the Dark is coming in October

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Ben Lyons

Pieces Interactive has confirmed that the Alone in the Dark remake will arrive in time for the scariest season of the year. To complement the news that the survival horror game will debut on October 25th on PC, PS5, and the Xbox family of consoles, Pieces also confirmed some other interesting features for the game.

Undoubtedly the biggest casting news, as the developer has brought in David Harbor and Jodie Comer to portray the game’s two main characters, Detectives Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood, Realistic likenesses of the actors were also used for both roles.

To follow up on this, we’re told the game is now available to pre-order for £49.99/€59.99, and anyone wishing to do so will have access to the Derceto 1992 Costume Pack DLC, which will change the character models to their 1992 counterparts. Pieces also confirmed that Alone in the Dark will get a Deluxe Edition with additional cosmetic options, including a screener and a developer commentary pack.

Finally, if you want to get a taste of Alone in the Dark ahead of its October release, Pieces has now also launched a short playable Prologue demo, centered around a young girl you meet in the game named Grace, which is played in the actual Alone in the Dark was set a few weeks before. .

You can watch the full Alone in the Dark spotlight video below for more on the game, or you can read our short preview here for some extra thoughts and opinions.

