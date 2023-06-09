Alpine and Abarth send electric cars with power

Dhe world of electric cars strives for emotion that manifests itself beyond brilliant acceleration. From 0 to 60, sometimes also from 0 to 100 km/h, nobody can beat the electric boost, but the joy of driving is known to feed on other ingredients that make you tingle. Knowing this, there are rebellious offshoots of civilian companions, they listen to additions such as M or AMG in higher spheres, in the region of compact crackers Alpine or Abarth are at the start. This should remain the case in the age of electric mobility, two protagonists are already warming up.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

An electric R5 can be expected from Renault in the course of the coming year, stylistically close to the legendary original and with a love-at-first-sight guarantee as standard. A version from the group’s own refiner Alpine, which wants to take to the boulevard’s stage by the end of 2024, will be placed alongside it. 4.05 meters long, 1.85 meters wide and 1.48 meters high, it focuses on design and performance. The inclined fan community can already get an idea of ​​the former, an approximate one anyway, Alpine has put a slightly exaggerated show car in the limelight. It bears the familiar designation A 290-ß, A for Alpine, followed by three digits. The first number indicates the size of the vehicle. The “90” stands for lifestyle-oriented, versatile sports cars from the brand, while the pure sports cars bear the number 10. The “ß” refers to the beta test used in software circles, i.e. the intermediate phase just before the market launch.