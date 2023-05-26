Also 1&1 increases the prices

Customers of 1&1 have to be prepared for a price increase. You can find out who is affected and how much the prices are rising here.

Bild: 1&1

After Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom tightened their prices, the customers of 1&1 are now also affected. Adjusted conditions for new customers have been in effect at 1&1 since January. Internet tariffs have cost five euros more per month since then. For example, 50 euros are due for 250 Mbit/s and 1 Gbit/s costs 70 euros.

These prices are now to be transferred, at least in part, to existing customers. First of all, old contracts with special conditions are affected, the tariffs of which were significantly below the list price, the company explains. Corresponding customers should receive all important information in a letter. Anyone who does not agree with the price increase can terminate the contract extraordinarily with a notice period of three months. According to initial reports, it can definitely be worth contacting customer service beforehand. In some cases, the old conditions can be regained in this way.

For existing customers without such special conditions, there should be no changes at the moment. 1&1 is thus pursuing a different tactic than Vodafone. There was a price increase of 5 euros per month for all existing customers on May 1st – regardless of any special conditions. The price increases are justified in all cases with increased costs for companies, for example for electricity and infrastructure.