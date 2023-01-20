Currently “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” at Marui’s POP UP SHOP very popular. Marui’s ” GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- ” and “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” POP UP SHOP’s The display and merchandise are very impressive . So if you haven’t been there, please do!Including “Bridget Parker” of items are about to sell out. If you are thinking about buying a product, hurry up! The event will be held at Shinjuku Marui Annex on January 29, 2023 (Sunday). “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” has landed on multiple platforms, but from December 2022 From now on, it will support cross-platform play on PS4/PS5 and Steam, A global hot war is on.in addition Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows versions are scheduled to be released in the spring of 2023, So I think the whole world will play it, but before the release, Xbox and Windows are also targeted . Network Beta It has been decided to implement!

All characters are available even if you didn’t buy the game!

“GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” Web Public Beta Test “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” Official Site

This time, “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” will be released in spring 2023 in addition to PS5 , Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows, it will also be released online. Beta.

available characters “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” Official Site

As with the October 2022 PS4/PS5 and Steam implementation, it is possible to use22 charactersincluding initially paid DLC characters, up to the currently distributed ” Shin Kisk “. You can also use ” Bridget “!alsoeven if you didn’t buy the game this time free In addition to being ableparticipatePlayStation Plus lets you play online even if you’re not an Xbox Live Gold member!playable mode

tutorial mode

task mode

survival mode

train

VS COM，VS 2P

Online competitions (ranking towers, open parks, player competitions)

combination manufacturer

digital character

gallery

…Most games except story and arcadecan play!Not to mention Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows users who want to play but can’t due to environmental problems, and everyone who has been enjoying “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” on PS4/PS5 and Steam. This is yourPlay against an opponent you have never seenOpportunity! Cross-play with players from around the world ahead of the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows release in Spring 2023!Network beta timeFrom 10:00 on February 3, 2023 (Fri) to 16:00 on February 6, 2023 (Mon) !it will start withapplication implementation that differs from the product version, andIt needs to be downloaded separately from each platform’s store, so let’s wait for the distribution to start! For details, check the “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” official site!