Signed a new value partnership between SB ItalyDigital Innovation Company that creates cutting-edge IT solutions, e Other INone of the main companies of the Altea Federation Group specialized in the supply of application solutions and consultancy, for the offer of Docswebthe platform of Enterprise Content Management & Workflow Management of SB Italia to which Altea IN dedicates a new Business Unit.

Used by thousands of users to manage documents, structured and unstructured contents processed daily by companies, Docsweb is positioned in first place of Document, Workflow & Process management platforms best-of-breed on the market for features, completeness of functions and versatility.



Docsweb, the SB Italia platform of Enterprise Content Management & Workflow Management



Docsweb offers a number of features for optimize document managementimprove workflow and ensure the substitutive storage of tax documents in compliance compliance of industry regulations. Also adoptable in SaaS mode (as an on-demand service), Docsweb accelerates access to information, helps optimize processes, reduces operating costs and improves collaboration between different departments business thanks to a high flexibility in the creation of applications.

With Docsweb, information becomes unambiguous, easily available and immediately usable by all organizational functions; documents and files, of any format, can be consulted, archived and distributed in real time with extreme simplicity and with considerable savings; the integrated workflow system improves the control capacity and increases the speed of the processes that revolve around the document cycle.

Docsweb represents a core tool for companies, not only for storing digital documents, but above all for mapping of internal processes present in every company department, making them structured, more efficient and visible to all the players involved. Indeed, Docsweb has developed dedicated solutions to best respond to internal processes in every corporate function: specific solutions for HR, Purchasing, Administration, Sales, Quality and Safety, Production, Logistics and Legal.

The platform is constantly updated and bases its success on technological innovation. Also available on the go with the Docsweb Mobile app. DocsOne instead it is the Docsweb configuration natively integrated with SAP Business One, SAP’s management software for small businesses. The result is a solution that is easy to implement and use, close to the needs of SMEs looking for digital tools to better manage business processes.

Altea IN and SB Italia collaborate to guide companies in the digitization process

With this agreement, SB Italia’s innovative solutions become part of the Altea IN offer, with the aim of digitise, structure and simplify business processes unstructured and impactful for companies, while ensuring complete compliance with the reference standards. SB Italia is in fact a conservative AGID accredited (Technical Agency of the Presidency of the Council for Digital Italy), the body that certifies possession of the highest level requirements in terms of quality and safety and compliance with the best technological and organizational standards for document management.

Fabio Finetto, Commercial Director of SB Italia, declares: “SB Italia is playing a strategic role in supporting companies towards the digitization process. Our ability is to provide a consultative approach, based on quality of service and long-term partnership that aims to develop win-win results. Elements that become strategic when a company embarks on the path of Digital Transformation, to continue to guarantee business continuity”.

Franco Vercelli, CEO of Altea IN, adds: “The partnership with SB Italia represents a strategic opportunity for Altea IN to offer customers advanced Enterprise Content Management and Workflow Management solutions through the Docsweb platform. Thanks to the combination of the two companies’ skills and experience, we are able to provide customized and high quality solutions to help companies automate and streamline internal processes, improving efficiency, collaboration and compliance with industry regulations ”.