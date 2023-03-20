Due to toxically intertwined and mutually fueling economic and ecological crises caused by imperialism and capitalism – most recently: Covid-19 pandemic, food shortages, horror summers (heat waves, floods, etc.), energy shortages, stagflation – more and more of us are losing funds that are necessary to make life worth living, to ensure survival, to wage the struggle for survival. And this despite the fact that we, whoever “we” are, work every day. And it seems that one of the reasons why we lack awareness of our critical situation is that we are constantly working – in one form or another, paid or unpaid, formal or informal, voluntarily or involuntarily.

Of course, it is problematic to lump together productive or reproductive, paid or unpaid, compulsive or free, manual or cognitive, formal or informal, illegalized or invisibilized, machine-assisted or semi-automated labor and say that we are all in the same boat. For the danger of glossing over the different responsibilities and inequalities is to overemphasize the fears and problems of the white middle and working class in the Global North. Then why would you want to consider all of the above forms of work together?

Take, for example, apparent non-work, e.g. B. Self-validating activities (via posts on social networks) that generate information about us and our desires and are subjected to so-called “form-of-life mining”. Or CAPTCHA routines disguised as a mere security measure, asking users of “free” web services to identify themselves as humans; this distinguishes these users from bots and silently forces them to do tasks that intelligent machines cannot yet do. Enabled by energy-intensive and polluting cloud infrastructures, both cases remind us that more and more often we are employed as workers or as providers of labor without giving our consent, without developing consciousness (as working subjects) and in forever more cases without getting paid.

If I recall this, it is not just a question of payment. Rather, it is intended to emphasize that at an earlier historical moment it would have been possible to separate “work” and other “life-creating activities” while we can no longer do so today. Today everything is both. Furthermore, it means relativizing the growing imbalance between workers’ consciousness and old and new forms of capitalist exploitation of labor and nature. In short, as capitalism adapts, diversifies and expands its mechanisms of exploitation, the individual and collective consciousness of the exploited workers does not keep pace.

A possible way out of this dilemma is the practice of commoning, i.e. the communitization and socialization of privately owned controlled infrastructures. Shintaro Miyazaki’s “Dancing Digitality! About Commoning & Computing” offers fleet-footed inspiration in this regard. His short and concise book, which is available online as Open Access, “calls for making the alternative rhythms of cooperative, solidary living together (commoning) operable and thus making digitality dance.”

Miyazaki “makes a life imaginable in which profit and property no longer play a role, but where the sustainable interaction of the needs of our living ecosystems with those of all people has top priority.”