Smartphones and tablets are constantly in use as everyday objects. A careless moment or a mishap can quickly mean the end for the mobile devices. Repair or maintenance can be expensive. With that in mind, a sturdy case for a smartphone is a must-have accessory.

Perhaps the most sensitive part of a smartphone or tablet is the display. According to “Murphy’s Law”, the device likes to fall on the wrong side – namely the screen surface – like a sandwich with jam. Tablets in particular offer a large display that breaks quickly. A fall from hip height is enough and the more expensive device is over – as we had to experience painfully ourselves. Protective covers and cases as well as reinforcement for the display in the form of hardened glass panes for adhesion promise a remedy.

Water and electronic devices are also not close friends. There are more and more waterproof smartphones (top list) with a degree of protection of IP65, IP67 or IP68 that can withstand liquids. But not all mobile devices are adequately protected against water. If you want to be on the safe side, you can use an outdoor smartphone (top list). However, the devices are often bulky and do not offer high-end technology, as is the case with flagships from Apple, Samsung or Xiaomi.

In this guide, we present particularly robust protective covers for smartphones and tablets, screen protectors and waterproof bags so that users can enjoy their mobile device for longer. Discreet cases and bumpers are not in the foreground here.

Spigen, Otterbox & Co.: Stable protective covers for smartphones



The range of protective covers is almost endless. Depending on the version, the protection varies. There are simple silicone cases that protect the cell phone in the event of a fall from a small height. There are also leather cases with a flap that overlays the screen. These protect the display additionally.

But there are also particularly robust protective cases that almost turn the smartphone into an outdoor cell phone. We have had good experiences with cases from Spigen, for example. Manufacturers such as ESR or Otterbox also offer stable protective covers for smartphones and tablets. The covers from Rhinoshield are also a real insider tip.

For our Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (test report) we use the protective cover Tough Armor from Spigen for 21 euros. This makes the smartphone noticeably thicker, so that it is reminiscent of an outdoor cell phone. On the other hand, the casing made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and polycarbonate leaves an extremely robust impression. Practical: There is a small kickstand on the back if you want to watch videos with your smartphone.

Protective cases for smartphones and tablets

The Defender series offers particularly robust cases from Otterbox. The outdoor cases from Supcase, which can be bought on Amazon from around 28 euros, also look really martial. Another option is a flip cover – here you fold the protective cover over the display, which provides additional protection.

Waterproof cases for smartphones



Cases and bumpers protect smartphones from bumps, rarely from water. Although most top devices now offer IP68 protection, anyone who does not yet own a waterproof smartphone (list of the best) needs alternative protection. This is useful, for example, if you have your cell phone with you on a rubber dinghy trip or rafting.

In this case, Hama has a waterproof pouch for smartphones for just under 11 euros. This offers protection according to IPx8 for permanent immersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for a maximum of 30 minutes. In principle, this is a transparent bag made of PVC, which is hermetically sealed at the upper edge by a plastic clamp. However, the protective cover from Hama is only suitable for small smartphones (top list) with dimensions of no more than 15.8 × 8 cm.

The Spigen Aqua Shield, which costs 16 euros in a double pack, works according to the same principle. There are many other no-name sellers on Amazon that offer similar waterproof cases. If you also want to dive with your cell phone to take photos under water, you need a more stable solution. The protective cover from Focrelaxer for 56 euros is designed to keep water from penetrating to a depth of 20 meters. This is suitable for both Samsung and Apple smartphones.

Solid protective cases for tablets



Cases for smartphones are used by many, but how about protecting the tablet? Simple protective cases are often used here with a cover for the display, which, when folded back, becomes a stand for the tablet. This protects the screen more from scratches, but less from a bump. In our case, a tablet fell onto the floor from waist height. Unfortunately, the display cover was folded on the back. The fall immediately led to the display breaking.

The thing looks massive and ugly, but cushions the tablet well with a rubberized surface. In addition, the edge protrudes almost half a centimeter over the screen, which also provides protection against display breakage. There is a fold-out stand on the back. A similar protective cover is available from UAG for the iPad. Other rather unknown manufacturers such as Verco or Gerutek offer outdoor protective covers for tablets on Amazon.

Screen protector glass for smartphones



Protective cases can protect the smartphone well from the consequences of a fall. An additional display protection glass is recommended for complete protection. We advise against flexible screen protectors, as in our experience they do not offer as much protection. They help against annoying scratches, but little in the event of a fall.

The protective glass is glued to the display of the smartphone, which is a bit fiddly. The cell phone is now well protected.

Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Plus & 14 Pro Max



Protective cases from Spigen, Otterbox or Hama are especially suitable for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

To protect the screen, there are a number of providers who offer so-called bulletproof glass.

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ & S23 Ultra



Suitable display protection glasses are available from numerous manufacturers, including Spigen and Hama as well as Nevox and others.

Samsung Galaxy A53



Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 7



Motorola Edge 30 Pro



Conclusion



Smartphones are valuable everyday objects – but a fall can quickly lead to the end of the beloved companion. We always recommend using a protective cover. Which type of case, flip cover or bumper comes into question ultimately depends on personal preferences. If you want a robust case, then stable cases from Spigen, Otterbox and no-name providers are ideal. However, these are anything but filigree.