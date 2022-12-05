In the latest earnings conference call, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński confirmed that “Cyberpunk 2077” (Cyberpunk 2077) will launch the GOTY Game of the Year Edition (Game of The Year Edition; GOTY Edition), and the time will be in the expansion pack After “Free Fantasy”.

According to the Polish media Stockwatch, Kiciński emphasized in the meeting: “The same is true of “The Witcher 3”. It is a future marketing model predicted based on the current situation.”

In other words, the GOTY version is just a business law, and it does not stipulate that you must win the GOTY award before it can be released, because both “Island of the Dead” and “Far Cry 6” have released annual game versions. Even if “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” does not win the TGA Game of the Year Award like “The Witcher 3”, “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077: Game of the Year Edition” will be re-released as expected, and will include the expansion pack “Freedom Fantasy” and other updates.

It is worth mentioning that “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” became popular under the popularity of the original animation series “Dian Yu Ren Ke: Edge Walker”. The 1.6 update of this version also attracted a large number of players to return, which also helped CD Projekt in The reported third-quarter revenue was a record 246 million zlotys ($54.3 million), the company’s highest third-quarter result ever.