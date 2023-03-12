Home Technology Although the Stadia service is closed, Google emphasizes that it will continue to invest in the development of the game industry- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Stories, Trends
Although Google officially shut down its Stadia cloud streaming game service on January 18 this year, Microsoft still emphasizes that it continues to invest in the development of the game industry.

Jack Buser, director of game industry solutions at Google Cloud, said that although the Stadia service has been closed, it continues to use its technology to help more game companies, and positions itself as the preferred technology partner of game service companies.

At present, companies including Ubisoft, Unity, and Niantic are all cooperating with Google Cloud, and Google uses cloud servers, online storage data management, and player and game-related data analysis technologies to help more game companies improve their content richness.

However, currently providing technology to game industry does not include cloud streaming technology. According to Jack Buser’s explanation, the main reason is that the Stadia cloud streaming game service will no longer be provided at present, so it is impossible to continue to provide relevant technical resources to the outside world.

Prior to this, Google had revealed that it would cooperate with AT&T on Stadia streaming game technology to promote related business development, rather than just attracting users to subscribe through game streaming services. Continue to develop Stadia-related technologies.

