Altman to the US Congress: “We need rules for AI, as for nuclear power. I fear serious damage for society”

Government intervention to regulate the development and use of artificial intelligence will be “fundamental” if we want to “limit the risks” presented by this technology. This was stated by Sam Altman, founder and CEO of OpenAI, the company that launched ChatGPT last November, during a hearing in the American Congress. Altman, born in 1985, said that any type of artificial intelligence will have to be developed “with respect for democratic values” and that for this reason, in this sector, ” US leadership is critical.”

The launch of ChatGPT has increased public and business interest in so-called generative artificial intelligence. Software capable of creating content – text, images, sound or video – following training done thanks to huge databases. Today, many are concerned about the potential manifested. Within the year, the European Union should adopt the first law in the world to regulate its use, the AI ​​Act, which last week obtained its first approval from the Eurochamber. Its rapporteur is Pd MEP Brando Benifei.

“AI has the potential to improve virtually every aspect of our lives, but it also creates serious risks,” Sam Altman said speaking to the Senate Committee on Privacy, Technology and the Law. “One of my biggest fears is that this industry, this technology, could cause significant harm to society,” he said. “If this technology goes in the wrong direction, it can have unpredictable consequences. We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening.”

The 30-year-old recalled that OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, despite being a private company, is controlled by a non-profit organization, “which requires us to work to widely distribute the benefits of AI and maximize security of AI-based systems”. Sam Altman has regularly spoken out in favor of a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence, preferably at an international level. “I know it seems naive to propose such a thing, it seems very difficult” to achieve, but “there are precedents,” he explained, referring to the example of the International Atomic Energy Agency.