Altmark goes Greentech: wind energy push for Salzwedel and Stendal

Wind energy in focus

By 2027, you have the chance to set criteria and have a say in which areas can be built on with wind turbines and which not. “If we let this opportunity pass, we can build on anywhere – without having to maintain minimum distances to residential areas.”

The Stendal district administrator Patrick Puhlmann (SPD) emphasized that one wanted to promote acceptance. “What was still a climate issue three years ago is now the future of our energy security,” he said. The people who live in the immediate vicinity of wind farms should also benefit.

The federal government sets legally binding area targets for the states for the expansion of wind power. For Saxony-Anhalt, a total of 2.2 percent of the state area is earmarked for the use of wind energy by 2032. That is why the state has set sub-area targets for the individual regions.

The regions of Anhalt-Bitterfeld-Wittenberg, Altmark, Halle and Magdeburg are said to allocate 2.3 percent of their areas to wind energy, and in the Harz district it is said to be 1.6 percent.