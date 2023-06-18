Home » Altmark goes Greentech: wind energy push for Salzwedel and Stendal
Technology

Altmark goes Greentech: wind energy push for Salzwedel and Stendal

by admin
Altmark goes Greentech: wind energy push for Salzwedel and Stendal

Wind energy in focus

By 2027, you have the chance to set criteria and have a say in which areas can be built on with wind turbines and which not. “If we let this opportunity pass, we can build on anywhere – without having to maintain minimum distances to residential areas.”

The Stendal district administrator Patrick Puhlmann (SPD) emphasized that one wanted to promote acceptance. “What was still a climate issue three years ago is now the future of our energy security,” he said. The people who live in the immediate vicinity of wind farms should also benefit.

The federal government sets legally binding area targets for the states for the expansion of wind power. For Saxony-Anhalt, a total of 2.2 percent of the state area is earmarked for the use of wind energy by 2032. That is why the state has set sub-area targets for the individual regions.

The regions of Anhalt-Bitterfeld-Wittenberg, Altmark, Halle and Magdeburg are said to allocate 2.3 percent of their areas to wind energy, and in the Harz district it is said to be 1.6 percent.

See also  Exoprimal reveals outerwear trailer, new open beta date

You may also like

films, series and programs to see on June...

Choosing a new username on Discord? All very...

Kubernetes: Vulnerability allows security measures to be bypassed

New series and films on Netflix in July...

The new version of PlayStation Plus subscription service...

Bike prices are finally falling

Mom-like features! iOS 17 “Screen Distance” helps reduce...

Sooner or later it breaks. The book that...

sold the Domains business to Squarespace

Turn-Based RPG, Furry Characters, and Well-Designed Graphics: This...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy