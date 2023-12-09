ALTRA’s new road running shoes VIA OLYMPUS 2 | Upgraded midsole for improved cushioning performance

ALTRA Running Launches VIA Olympus 2, Upgraded for Ultimate Road Running Experience

ALTRA Running, the American professional running shoe brand, has announced the launch of VIA Olympus 2, the upgraded version of its long-distance road running shoe. The VIA Olympus series, which is based on the flagship cross-country shoe series Olympus, has been received with great enthusiasm in the market for its top-notch technology and comfortable foot feel. The new VIA Olympus 2 boasts improved cushioning performance, making it the ideal choice for long-distance runners.

The VIA Olympus series is known for its top cushioning and zero-pressure wide toe design, providing runners with a comfortable and supportive fit. The second generation VIA Olympus 2 features an upgraded Altra EGO MAX™ midsole material, making it lighter and more resilient than the previous generation. The Ortholite X55 insoles have also been improved for softer and more comfortable footbed feel, while the Rocker Shape design enhances running propulsion, making the transition of steps smoother.

In addition, the VIA Olympus 2 utilizes engineered mesh for breathability and protection, making it suitable for humid and hot environments. The shoe’s collar has been adjusted to improve coverage, ensuring both comfort and stability for the wearer. The combination of comfort and speed makes the VIA Olympus 2 the perfect choice for long-distance runners.

Key features of the VIA Olympus 2 include the Altra EGO™ MAX midsole material, Ortholite X55 insoles for improved comfort, Zero Heel Difference Balanced Cushioning™ design, Wide Shoe Shape Original FootShape™ design, and the Rocker Shape “rolling toe” design. The VIA Olympus 2 is available for a suggested retail price of HK$1398 and is designed for long-distance, long-term use.

With its upgraded cushioning performance and top-notch technology, the VIA Olympus 2 is set to become the go-to choice for road running enthusiasts seeking the ultimate comfort and performance for their running experience.

